Adageis Helps Medical Providers Track And Build Revenue Through Efficient Application Of Value-Based Care



Adageis provides clinics and medical groups with AI-powered tools to track financial outcomes tied to quality care, in profitable shift from fee-for-service to value-based models.

Its system helps decipher complex insurance contracts to maximize reimbursements.

The software helps decipher complex insurance contracts to maximize reimbursements, integrating smoothly with major electronic health record systems to identify high-risk patients and care gaps. Adageis is continuously working with investors to expand its offerings for a growing list of small and independent practices.

Adageis , a forward-thinking healthcare technology company focused on value-based care solutions, is helping clinics and medical groups measure how their delivery of high-quality care translates into financial return. The company's AI-driven platform enables providers to visualize revenue trends over time, identify where value-based incentives are being earned, and assess the impact of care improvements on the bottom line.

The ProActive Care platform, recently rebranded as a fintech AI solution, targets a long-standing challenge in healthcare: the complexity of insurance contracts. By clarifying how and when providers are rewarded for meeting care quality benchmarks, Adageis gives healthcare organizations a clearer...

