FLUENCE ENERGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluence Energy, Inc. - FLNC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti , LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 12, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Fluence Energy, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FLNC), if they purchased the Company's shares between November 29, 2023, and February 10, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Fluence and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected] ), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 12, 2025 .

About the Lawsuit

Fluence and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 10, 2025, the Company announced its financial results for 1Q 2025, disclosing a net loss of $57 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to a loss of $25.6 million, or $0.14 per share, for the same period in the prior year, revenues down 49% year-over-year to $186.8 million, and decreased revenue guidance for fiscal year 2025, to a range of $3.1 billion to $3.7 billion, from its prior outlook of $3.6 billion to $4.4 billion, due to "customer-driven delays in signing certain contracts that, coupled with competitive pressures, result in the need to lower our fiscal year 2025 outlook."

On this news, the price of Fluence's shares fell $6.07 per share, or 46.44%, to close at $7.00 per share on February 11, 2025.

The case is Daniel Abramov v. Fluence Energy, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-00444.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, New Jersey, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

