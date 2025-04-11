Agri-Tech Leader FAMSUN Leads Rapid Earthquake Recovery Efforts In Myanmar, Restoring Vital Feed Production

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The earthquake caused extensive damage to critical agricultural infrastructure, bringing operations to a standstill at several major feed mills operated by industry leaders such as CP Group, New Hope, Sunjin, KSP Myanmar, and Diamond. With equipment damage, power outages, and structural risks halting production, Myanmar's livestock feed supply - and by extension, the availability of meat, eggs, and dairy - faced serious disruption.

Responding within hours of the disaster, FAMSUN activated its emergency protocols and quickly coordinated through its Southeast Asia regional hub. A specialized Joint Support Team of eight technical experts was assembled within 24 hours, bringing together equipment, engineering, and electrical specialists from FAMSUN's international network.

Despite facing logistical challenges - including navigating temporary visa restrictions and securing alternate travel routes - the team reached Yangon promptly. After organizing initial relief supplies, the team undertook a demanding twelve-hour overnight drive through aftershock-affected areas to reach the Mandalay region. By April 5, they had arrived on site and immediately began hands-on recovery efforts to help feed mills resume operations.

Accelerated Restoration Through Expertise and Collaboration

Working closely with local client teams on the ground, FAMSUN's engineers carried out detailed safety inspections and technical assessments across the damaged feed mill facilities. Despite challenging conditions - including ongoing aftershocks, extreme heat, and structural risks - the team worked around the clock to get operations back online.

Their efforts delivered impressive results. Within just 48 hours of arriving in Mandalay, FAMSUN successfully restored stable production at four key feed mills in the region. At one site, engineers overcame a critical conveying system failure caused by the earthquake by applying pre-fabricated modular components - a solution that dramatically reduced repair time and allowed production to resume much faster than traditional methods.

This rapid recovery was essential for restarting the supply of animal feed to thousands of local farms, helping to stabilize Myanmar's livestock production and support the country's food security during a critical time.

Beyond emergency repairs, FAMSUN's team also provided technical recommendations to help clients address structural and electrical risks uncovered during inspections - laying the groundwork for safer, more resilient operations moving forward.

Humanitarian Aid and Regional Partnership

Alongside its technical recovery efforts, FAMSUN also delivered much-needed humanitarian support to communities impacted by the earthquake. The company provided essential supplies - including medicine, food, drinking water, and financial support - valued at over 40 million Myanmar Kyat (approximately $ 19,200 USD based on pre-crisis exchange rates, though local values continue to fluctuate).

Working through local partners, including the CECCM, the MSCC, and the Myanmar Livestock Federation, the aid reached many families displaced or affected by the disaster.

"Their arrival brought not just technical skill, but also confidence and warmth," said Dr. Nay Thuyein, Chairman of the Myanmar Livestock Federation (Mandalay Branch). "FAMSUN's support during this critical time brings essential hope for recovery - not only for the people affected, but also for our industry as a whole."

The mission, demonstrating effective coordination across FAMSUN's regional operations, showcased the vital role of private sector expertise in disaster response.

"This rapid response reflects our commitment not only to our partners, but also to the people and communities we serve," said Jason Fan, Vice President of FAMSUN. "We remain dedicated to leveraging our global expertise to help strengthen the resilience of local industries and contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture across the region."

With recovery efforts in Mandalay now completed, FAMSUN's team is continuing its mission by providing technical support and conducting inspections at more than ten additional project sites in other affected regions, including Taunggyi. This ongoing effort reflects FAMSUN's long-term commitment to food security and sustainable growth across Southeast Asia - staying true to its mission of contributing to a better life through agricultural innovation and partnership.

About FAMSUN:

FAMSUN is a global leader in integrated solutions for the feed and food processing industries, dedicated to building more efficient and sustainable farm-to-table value chains worldwide. The company provides advanced systems, equipment, and engineering services across a wide range of sectors - from aqua feed and animal nutrition to pet food and food processing - serving customers in over 110 countries. Through close collaboration with leading industry partners and the support of its international research and development centers, FAMSUN is committed to delivering innovative, customized technologies that help drive agricultural advancement and create a better life for communities around the world.

SOURCE FAMSUN