INVESTOR DEADLINE TUESDAY: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces That Transmedics Group, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit - TMDX

CASE ALLEGATIONS : TransMedics is a commercial-stage medical technology company that engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally.

The TransMedics class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TransMedics used kickbacks, fraudulent overbilling, and coercive tactics to generate business and revenue; (ii) TransMedics engaged in unsafe practices and hid safety issues and generally lacked safety oversight; and (iii) the foregoing subjected TransMedics to heightened risk of scrutiny and regulatory risk.

The TransMedics class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 21, 2024, U.S. Representative Paul Gosar issued a letter accusing TransMedics of misconduct including misappropriating corporate resources and the letter was reported on by The Daily Caller during market hours on February 22, 2024. On this news, the price of TransMedics stock fell, according to the complaint.

Then, the TransMedics class action lawsuit also alleges that on January 10, 2025, Scorpion Capital issued a report accusing TransMedics of, among other things, overbilling hospitals that use its services, effectively forcing customers to use certain services, and providing to patients organs that had been rejected by reputable physicians, by way of physicians who were paid by TransMedics. On this news, the price of TransMedics stock fell further, according to the complaint.

