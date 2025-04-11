Flight Operations Hit! Air India, Indigo And Spicejet Issue Advisory After Dust Storm In Delhi, Nearby Areas

MENAFN - Live Mint) More than 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Friday after a massive shift in weather conditions. The national capital witnessed strong dust storms and gusty winds.

Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, issued advisories notifying passengers of an overall delay in their flight schedules due to the delay or diversions caused by the dust storm in Delhi and other parts of north India.

According to news agency PTI, over 15 flights were diverted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

"Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi , some of the flights at Delhi Airport are impacted. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," airport operator DIAL said in a post on X.

Air India said flight operations across parts of Northern India have been hit, and advised guests to check the latest status of their flights before heading to the airport .

“Poor weather, caused by heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds, has affected flight operations across parts of Northern India. Some of our flights to and from Delhi are being delayed or diverted, which is likely to impact our overall flight schedule,” the airline said in its X post.

IndiGo said Delhi and Jaipur are experiencing a dust storm, affecting takeoffs and landings and potentially causing air traffic congestion. This may lead to delays or diversions, the operator said in the post.

Due to bad weather in Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected, said SpiceJet.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Delhi and the adjoining NCR, warning of adverse weather conditions in the coming hours.

The weather agency said a dust storm followed by a thunderstorm, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-80 kmph, is expected later in the evening.