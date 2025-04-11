'Complete Task By 4 Pm, Or Else...': Techie Quits 'Toxic' Job In 45 Days Gets Flooded With Support On Reddit

MENAFN - Live Mint) A young professional recently shared their workplace ordeal on Reddit , describing how they quit their job just 1.5 months after joining due to an abusive and toxic manager. The post quickly went viral, sparking a wave of support from the online community.

The user, who had started their career as a Program Manager intern at a parent-tech company, faced early setbacks when the company lost funding. After four months, they landed a new role, but things took a turn for the worse almost immediately.

In the post, they explained how their manager assigned them a notoriously stressful project-one that had previously led other team members to quit. Instead of support, they received frequent threats of termination, vague feedback , and daily humiliation.“You should know better,” the manager would say, while also claiming,“I could get someone cheaper to do your job.”

| Bengaluru techie calls out 'toxic' work environment in viral LinkedIn post

Faced with a 4 pm ultimatum to complete a task“or else,” the employee finally decided to resign via email. The next day, the manager called, shocked by the decision, and claimed,“I never meant to fire you, this is just my way of doing things.” He even tried to shift blame, saying his own behaviour was due to pressure from the CEO.

| Finding your calm in a toxic work environment

The user stood firm, expressing how a lack of guidance and constant fear had created a hostile work environment. Reddit users flooded the post with support. One user wrote,“No job is bigger than your peace of mind. Now chill out and find a new job.” Another commented,“Post this on Glassdoor or AmbitionBox... And don't forget to name the manager.”

The story resonated deeply with others stuck in similar situations.“Your manager sounds like mine,” one person admitted.“I'm going through the same but don't have the spine to resign without a backup offer in hand. You're what I wish to be.”

| 5 mental health hacks that actually work in 2025

This viral post has reignited discussions around toxic leadership, mental health at work, and the importance of recognising red flags early. Many commenters agreed that walking away from a harmful job-especially early on-can be a powerful and necessary act of self-respect.