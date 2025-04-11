360Training Acquires My Mortgage Trainer, Enhancing Mortgage And Financial Services Training Capabilities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded over 20 years ago by industry veteran Aaron Wilson ('Uncle Aaron' to those in the industry), My Mortgage Trainer has built a strong reputation for educating and training brokers, lenders, and mortgage loan originators across the country. The company is widely recognized for its high-quality, flexible courses and dedication to supporting career development throughout the mortgage industry. Its robust offerings include NMLS-approved pre-licensing and continuing education in all 50 states.

"Bringing My Mortgage Trainer into the 360training family is a strategic union that makes perfect sense," said Tom Anderson, CEO of 360training. "Both organizations share a commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible education in regulated industries. This acquisition strengthens our position in the mortgage sector while supporting our broader mission to expand professional training across compliance-driven markets."

With the acquisition, 360training will maintain the legacy and customer relationships that have made My Mortgage Trainer a trusted name in mortgage education.

"By joining forces, we're not only expanding our offerings, but also enhancing the compliance and operational support professionals need to navigate the complex mortgage industry," said Samantha Montalbano, COO of 360training. "This acquisition represents our shared values in maintaining educational integrity, while scaling access to training that strengthens communities and the regulatory landscape."

Clients of both organizations can expect uninterrupted access to high-quality mortgage training, including pre-licensing and CE courses across all states, while also gaining new opportunities through 360training's expansive online training platform and innovative learning tools.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do," added Ryan Linders, CMO of 360training. "By combining forces, we're creating a more powerful training portfolio that meets the evolving needs of mortgage professionals. This gives learners more options, more flexibility, and ultimately, more tools to succeed in today's challenging market."

As 360training continues to grow its portfolio of compliance and career-focused training, the acquisition of My Mortgage Trainer exemplifies its mission to provide accessible, high-quality training that empowers individuals and strengthens the industries they serve.

Established in 1997, 360training, Inc. is a trusted leader specializing in comprehensive online training solutions for individuals and businesses across various industries, including food and beverage, environmental health and safety, real estate, healthcare, and financial services. With innovative technology and a commitment to quality education, they offer accredited courses fostering safe and healthy communities. Having delivered over 11 million training plans across multiple brands, 360training remains dedicated to expanding its offerings. As part of this commitment, the company continues to seek acquisition opportunities that build synergies and enhance value for its customers.

About My Mortgage Trainer

My Mortgage Trainer is an NMLS-approved provider of mortgage education and training, offering pre-licensing education, continuing education, compliance courses, and innovative business growth solutions. Founded as a veteran-owned company, it is dedicated to helping mortgage professionals navigate industry requirements and build successful careers.

