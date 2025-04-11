Training Meets Application: SEE/EYE And Lean6sigma.Academy Partnership

Let's Improve Together!

SEE-EYE, Inc. and Cannsult, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Integrate Lean Six Sigma Training with Continuous Improvement Software

DE, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SEE-EYE, Inc., an innovative provider of continuous improvement software, and Cannsult , Inc., a global leader in Lean Six Sigma training and business improvement consulting, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Lean6Sigma's White Belt and Yellow Belt training programs directly into the SEE/EYE platform's subscription offerings.The partnership will launch in Q2 2025, allowing SEE/EYE subscribers to access Lean6Sigma's renowned training materials through a dedicated Yellow Belt+ subscription tier, creating a seamless experience that combines practical improvement tools with high-quality educational content."This partnership represents a perfect alignment of our missions," said Joseph Hungerman, Founder and CEO of SEE-EYE, Inc. "By combining our SEE/EYE platform with Lean6Sigma's world-class training, we're creating an unprecedented offering that helps organizations not only implement improvements but build the knowledge and skills needed to sustain them."Riaan du Plooy, President of Cannsult, Inc., added, "We're excited to partner with SEE-EYE, Inc. to extend the reach of our Lean6Sigma training programs. This collaboration creates a powerful synergy between learning and application, helping organizations build problem-solving cultures more effectively than either solution could independently."The partnership will initially focus on integrating Lean6Sigma's White Belt and Yellow Belt programs, which provide foundational knowledge in Lean Six Sigma methodologies, with plans to potentially expand to more advanced certifications in the future.Key features of the partnership include:- Seamless access to Lean6Sigma training through the SEE/EYE platform- Integrated learning paths that connect training concepts to practical application- Specially designed subscription tiers that include both software and training- Joint development of implementation resources and case studiesAbout SEE-EYE, Inc.SEE-EYE, Inc. is the developer of SEE/EYE, an innovative continuous improvement platform that empowers organizations to achieve excellence through transparent, collaborative, and intelligent improvement. The platform seamlessly integrates essential tools while transforming stakeholder engagement and process optimization across healthcare, manufacturing, and IT industries.About Cannsult, Inc. and Lean6SigmaCannsult, Inc. specializes in business improvement, continuous improvement, and Lean Six Sigma methods through its division, Lean6Sigma. With offices in Melbourne, Florida and Sydney, Australia, Cannsult serves global clients across healthcare, manufacturing, government, and multiple other sectors. Led by Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt Riaan du Plooy, Lean6Sigma has trained thousands of students and professionals worldwide.

