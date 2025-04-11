Graz To Welcome Its First Leva Hotel With The Launch Of EKONO By Leva Hotel Strasser In May 2025

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Graz's vibrant hotel scene is set to welcome a new player this spring, as Dubai-born hospitality brandmakes its European debut with the takeover of the long-standing. Starting May 2025, the property will be rebranded as, an upscale 3-star lifestyle hotel designed to blend local charm with international service excellence.

Perfectly situated in the city centre, making it a convenient spot for exploring the historical and cultural landmarks of Graz. The hotel's central location offers easy access to many attractions and major transport links. The 75-key hotel will continue to operate without interruption and will retain its three-star classification but introduce several soft service upgrades typical of Leva-managed hotels - including a fresh brand identity, enhanced food & beverage concept, and a renewed guest engagement philosophy. The transition marks the latest chapter for a beloved Graz hotel while ushering in a unique guest experience under Leva's growing international portfolio.

Graz, renowned for its rich history, cultural landmarks, and academic institutions, attracts millions of tourists each year, with Austria's 2024 increase in overnight stays by 2%. The city's robust tourism sector and growing business hub make it a prime destination for Leva Hotels' first European venture.

“Graz is a city rich in history, culture, and forward-thinking energy - a perfect match for our first European property,” said JS Anand , Founder and CEO of Leva Hotels.“ EKONO By Leva Hotel Strasser offers a fresh, contemporary hotel experience that blends comfort with efficiency, tailored to both business travellers and leisure guests. It reflects our vision of offering quality hospitality in emerging markets across Europe, with a focus on comfort, thoughtful service, and modern efficiency.”

The takeover is the result of a close collaboration between Leva Hotels, the (hotel's existing ownership Haris Jasarevic , legal advisor Atty. Rafael Gilkarov , and hospitality consultant, Patrick Frankl, BBA, from FRANKL CONSULT GmbH Hotel Investment & Consulting) based in Vienna, Austria . All current hotel employees will remain in their roles post-transition.

The Strasser Hotel, founded in 1900 by Theodor and Josefa Strasser, boasts a rich history and stands as the second-oldest hotel in Graz. With its unique character and deep-rooted tradition, it has remained a prominent landmark in the city.

The hotel owner, Haris Jasarevic, added, "We are excited to partner with Leva Hotels and bring a new level of service and innovation to Graz. This rebranding marks a pivotal moment in the city and the hotel's legacy, offering guests a modern, elevated experience that's both accessible and authentic to Graz's spirit."

As part of Leva's global expansion plan, this marks the first of several anticipated European properties. Leva is already in talks to unveil more hotels across the continent later this year.

Permalink