Toblerone Invests In Bern And Puts New Emphasis On Swiss Cross
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In future, most Toblerone products will feature a Swiss cross on the packaging. Mondelēz says it wants to emphasise the triangular chocolate's connection with Switzerland. Whether the move away from the Matterhorn was a mistake – the company has left this question unanswered.
“We opted for the Swiss cross because it is recognised around the world as a symbol of origin and solidarity with Switzerland,” said Anna van Riesen, country manager at Mondelēz International.
+ Toblerone can afford to abandon the Matterhorn
At the same time, Mondelēz is expanding the factory in Bern-Brünnen – at a cost of CHF65 million ($80 million).“The factory has been an important pillar in our European chocolate network for decades; around 90% of Toblerone products are manufactured there,” she said.
“We're seeing increased interest in premium chocolate worldwide and the potential this harbours for our iconic Toblerone brand,” she said, adding that the investment would modernise the factory in Bern and expand capacity.
A new production line is planned to go into operation in autumn. In addition, the production facility for chocolate and nougat is to be expanded and the rest of the infrastructure modernised. Four million Toblerone products are currently manufactured in Bern-Brünnen every day.
SRF. sda/swam;ledn;brus. Translated from German by DeepL/tsHow we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: External link
Swiss Abroad More Why Switzerland hasn't got a capital city Read more: Why Switzerland hasn't got a capital cit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment