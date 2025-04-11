Panama Papers Leak Has Led To Nearly $2 Billion In Recouped Taxes For Governments -
|UK
|$360M
|Sweden
|$338M
|France
|$297M
|Spain
|$250M
|Germany
|$125M
The tally was compiled by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the Washington-based organization that co-ordinated the original reporting on the Panama Papers by 100 global media outlets, including CBC News. The Swedish tax agency told reporters it has recovered more than $300 million in missing taxes since 2021; France has brought in $297 million while tax collectors in Spain have managed to recoup $250 million from previously undeclared assets and income.
CRA audits still underway
In Canada, federal agents have completed 310 audits into people and entities named in the Panama Papers, the CRA says. More than 130 files are still being examined - nine years after the leak. “It can take several years to complete these audits, because a significant number of taxpayers have used a variety of delay tactics or refused to hand over requested information, requiring the CRA to use other tools to obtain it,” the CRA said in a statement to La Presse and CBC News.“Some have also resorted to contesting the agency in court, resulting in audits that are both time-consuming and complex.”
CBC INVESTIGATES
Quebec's stock market regulator can go after Canada's Panama Papers kingpin, Supreme Court rules. Notably, the agency has not filed any criminal tax-evasion charges in relation to the Panama Papers. It says it did launch six criminal investigations; three were closed without charges and another three are still ongoing. “If it's potentially three prosecutions all across Canada - like, three - that's kind of pathetic,” said Jonathan Farrar, a professor of tax accounting at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario.
CRA Raids Locations in Toronto, Calgary and West Vancouver in Panama Papers Probe
CRA audits just 5 Canadians out of hundreds of RBC Panama Papers accounts. In general, the CRA has pursued criminal cases less often in recent years. It filed criminal charges in 33 cases in the 2019-20 fiscal years, dropping to 28 cases in 2022-23 and just seven in 2023-24. Similarly, while the agency executed 196 search warrants in 2019-20, the number fell to 26 in 2022-23 and 59 last year. “Rather than send a warning message or a shot across the bow that the CRA is serious about cracking down on these blatant cases of egregious tax avoidance, instead the message seems to be, 'Well, you know, you can try to do whatever you want and you'll probably get away with something,'” Farrar said.
More than $40M assessed in Quebec
Separately, Revenue Québec says the Panama Papers have led to the discovery of $41.4 million in unpaid taxes, as of last fall. At least $30 million of that has been collected but the precise amount can't be specified from the numbers Revenue Québec was willing to provide. Both the CRA and Revenue Québec say they've also discovered taxes owing thanks to information in another big leak of tax-haven data, the Paradise Papers, which emerged in November 2017. The CRA said it has assessed $6.8 million in taxes and penalties as a result of the Paradise Papers, while Revenue Québec's figure was $16.1 million.
