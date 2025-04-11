Diagen Ai Inc Announces Its Selection As Top 100 Canadian Tech Company As Part Of Scale Ai's Delegation At Vivatech 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DiaGen Ai Inc. Announces its Selection as a Top 100 Canadian Tech Company

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DiaGen Ai Inc. Announces its Selection as a Top 100 Canadian Tech Company as Part of Scale Ai's Delegation at VivaTech 2025 Conference in Paris and its Future Participation in Multiple AI Industry Related EventsDiaGen AI Inc. (“DiaGen” or the“Company”) founded in 2021, established to advance a diverse pipeline of AI drug discovery solutions through its Ai aS A Partner offering, is pleased to announce its been selected as one of the top 100 Canadian tech companies to be part of Scale AI's official delegation to VivaTech 2025 June 11th to 14th in Paris. For the complete delegation list click here:“This mission, organized by Scale AI, Canada's AI Global Innovation Cluster, will be an opportunity for DiaGen Ai to showcase its latest developments as we continue to scale our AI solutions for traditional biotech and pharma companies that have no in-house AI capability. From molecule and peptide discovery to optimization and drug revival and repurposing we are committed to forever change, accelerate, de-risk and cost-save traditional drug discovery methods, commented, Chairman Brian D. Keane”Additional Future Conference ParticipationWe are also pleased to announce participation at the following industry conferences:. World Summit AI Montreal 2025: April 15th, 16th 2025 Exhibiting POD 1 and Conducting 1X1 Meetings (Palais de Congres de Montreal). Dubai AI Festival: April 23rd, 24th Attending and Conducting 1x1 Meetings (Madinat Jumeirah Dubai, UAE). Global AI & Web3 in Healthcare Symposium Dubai: April 29th Exhibiting, Speaking and Conducting 1x1 Meetings (Dubai, UAE)If you're attending, please reach out to us at ... to set up an in person meeting with CEO Brian D. KeaneFor more information, please visitOrTo meet in person or virtuallyContact:Brian D. KeaneChairman and CEOEmail: ...About DiaGenHeadquartered in Vancouver, DiaGen AI Inc is scaling a multi vertical and geographical diverse pipeline of projects and partnerships focusing on small molecule and peptide drug discovery, diagnostics, and delivery using its proprietary AI engine to de-risk, accelerate and create value disrupting traditional methods to advance precision medicine and impact global human longevity. For more information, visit .Forward-Looking Statement CautionsThis press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to the Company's plans and expectations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates, " "believes," "intends, " "estimates," "projects," "aims," "suggests," "indicate," "often," "target," "future," "likely," "pending," "potential," "goal," "objective, " "prospective, " and "possibly," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the Company's ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DEI technology; the Company's focus on the AI sector; the Company providing a return on investment for its shareholders; and the continued growth of the Company, viability of its DIA technology; general applicability of AI technology towards the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to complete an intended go-public transaction; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects.Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DEI technology; the Company's expectation of growth of the AI sector as it applies to healthcare; the Company's ability to provide a return on investment for its shareholders; the continued growth of the Company; the viability of the Company's DIA technology; the continued applicability of AI technology within the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to successfully complete a go-public transaction in the near future; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

