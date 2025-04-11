Investornewsbreaks Glidelogic Corp. (USOTC: GDLG) Launches AI Partnership With Sunwah GYIC To Power Youth Innovation In China

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Glidelogic (USOTC: GDLG) , a global leader in AI innovation, has entered a strategic partnership with the Sunwah Global Youth Innovation Center (“Sunwah GYIC”) to support youth entrepreneurship in the Greater Bay Area of China. Starting this month, Glidelogic will provide Sunwah GYIC with complimentary access to its ResearchMind platform-valued at up to $500,000 per month for three months. The collaboration aims to fuse AI with entrepreneurial education, offering young founders powerful tools for structured, data-driven ideation. This marks a key step in Glidelogic's Asian expansion, with potential implications for a future uplisting to a major exchange such as NASDAQ. Director Levi Hui, a minority equity holder, played a pivotal role in launching the initiative, which is positioned as a model for regional tech-education partnerships.

Glidelogic was founded in December 2020 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. The company is committed to developing artificial intelligence (“AI”)-based software, fintech solutions and blockchain technology, as well as providing related consulting services. The company's mission is to leverage leading AI technology to offer forward-looking services to commercial clients, thereby enhancing productivity.

