Roofs In A Box To Present AI-Driven Lead Management And Expanded BPO Services At Solar Con 2025
Known for its virtual staffing services that help reduce operational costs, Roofs In A Box is now integrating artificial intelligence and automation into its solutions. The goal is to help businesses handle lead flow, customer communication, and administrative tasks with greater efficiency.
New AI-Integrated Marketing and CRM Tools
At the expo, Roofs In A Box will showcase a marketing and communication platform that brings several tools together in one system, including: Lead nurturing automation, Website development, Social media scheduling and engagement, Online review management, Multi-channel messaging (voice, SMS, email), CRM setup, maintenance, and optimization, Automated follow-up workflows.
“We're focusing on how technology can reduce complexity in everyday operations,” said Ed Pain, CEO of Roofs In A Box.
Expanded Business Support Services
In addition to tech tools, the company is offering a broader range of support services across operations, sales, and administration. These include: Bookkeeping and financial tracking, Marketing support and campaign coordination, Operational documentation and planning, Sales assistance and virtual phone support, CRM system support, General administrative services, among others.
These services are provided by trained remote professionals and are designed to help businesses stay flexible, especially during growth or seasonal shifts.
Event Information
Solar Con attendees can visit Roofs In A Box at Booth 440 to learn more about its approach to virtual support, see the platform in action, and speak with the team about specific business needs.
About Roofs In A Box
Founded as part of Connection Holdings, Roofs In A Box provides virtual staffing, BPO, and AI-integrated solutions for construction and home service businesses. Its offerings are focused on supporting internal operations, improving customer communication, and helping companies adapt to changing business demands.
