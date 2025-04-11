Roofs In A Box To Present AI-Driven Lead Management And Expanded BPO Services At Solar Con 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Roofs In A Box debuts AI-driven lead tools and expanded BPO services at Solar Con 2025 to help small businesses streamline operations and scale efficiently.

- Ed Pain, CEO of Roofs In a BoxLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Roofs In A Box , part of Connection Holdings , will be exhibiting at Solar Con in Las Vegas from April 15–17, highlighting its AI-powered lead management platform and expanded Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services. These offerings are designed to support small and mid-sized businesses in streamlining operations and managing growth more effectively.Known for its virtual staffing services that help reduce operational costs, Roofs In A Box is now integrating artificial intelligence and automation into its solutions. The goal is to help businesses handle lead flow, customer communication, and administrative tasks with greater efficiency.New AI-Integrated Marketing and CRM ToolsAt the expo, Roofs In A Box will showcase a marketing and communication platform that brings several tools together in one system, including: Lead nurturing automation, Website development, Social media scheduling and engagement, Online review management, Multi-channel messaging (voice, SMS, email), CRM setup, maintenance, and optimization, Automated follow-up workflows.“We're focusing on how technology can reduce complexity in everyday operations,” said Ed Pain, CEO of Roofs In A Box.Expanded Business Support ServicesIn addition to tech tools, the company is offering a broader range of support services across operations, sales, and administration. These include: Bookkeeping and financial tracking, Marketing support and campaign coordination, Operational documentation and planning, Sales assistance and virtual phone support, CRM system support, General administrative services, among others.These services are provided by trained remote professionals and are designed to help businesses stay flexible, especially during growth or seasonal shifts.Event InformationSolar Con attendees can visit Roofs In A Box at Booth 440 to learn more about its approach to virtual support, see the platform in action, and speak with the team about specific business needs.About Roofs In A BoxFounded as part of Connection Holdings, Roofs In A Box provides virtual staffing, BPO, and AI-integrated solutions for construction and home service businesses. Its offerings are focused on supporting internal operations, improving customer communication, and helping companies adapt to changing business demands.

