DEADLINE ALERT For FLNC, EU, TFII, TBBK: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC )

Class Period: November 29, 2023 – February 10, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fluence's relationship with its founders and largest sources of revenue, Siemens AG and The AES Corporation, was poised to decline; (2) Siemens Energy, Siemens AG's U.S. affiliate, had accused the Company of engineering failures and fraud; (3) Fluence's margins and revenue growth were inflated as Siemens and AES were moving to divest; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU )

Class Period: March 28, 2024 – March 2, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that enCore lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) that enCore could not capitalize certain exploratory and development costs under GAAP; (3) that, as a result, its net losses had substantially increased; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII )

Class Period: April 26, 2024 – February 19, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was losing small and medium business customers; (2) that, as a result, the Company's TForce revenue was declining; (3) that TFI was experiencing difficulties managing its costs; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the profitability of its largest business segment was declining; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK )

Class Period: January 25, 2024 – March 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Bancorp had underrepresented the significant risk of default or loss on its REBL loan portfolio; (2) that the Company's current expected credit loss methodology was insufficient to account for the provision and/or allowance of credit losses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to increase its provision for credit losses; (4) that there were material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (5) that its financial statements had not been approved by its independent auditor; (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements could not be relied upon; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

