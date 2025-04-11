Industrialized Construction Solutions Acquires Prefab Consulting Services

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jason Steele, President & CEO (Industrialized Construction Solutions, Inc) in partnership with Robert Johnson, Principal (Prefab Consulting Services, LLC.) announce today the acquisition of Prefab Consulting Services, LLC by Industrialized Construction Solutions, Inc.With 18 years of innovation and experience within the Industrialized Construction industry, ICS developed custom multi-site building product offerings delivered nationally. ICS specializes in the Retail, Hospitality, Multi-Family, and Industrial markets due to the necessity of delivering quality projects efficiently and with the scale to meet the growth demands and time to market needs for their clients. They pioneered the adoption of off-site construction methodologies and techniques throughout the nation.Prefab Consulting Services, LLC has fostered and grown a prefabrication consulting methodology globally to assist their clients to deliver prefabricated projects from concept to completion. From design concept, site and product feasibility, through manufacturer selection, production and delivery. As manufacturing innovation and technology have developed and created opportunities for precision building prefabrication, the market of entrepreneurs exploring prefabrication has exploded. Guiding new entrants and expanding markets for existing manufacturers is a core need.” After years of walking alongside clients as they navigated the complex but rewarding path of prefabrication, I'm incredibly honored to announce this next chapter. The acquisition of Prefab Consulting Services by Industrialized Construction Solutions isn't just a business move, it the joining of shared vision, aligned purpose, and a passion for reshaping how the world builds. ICS has long been a pioneer in off-site construction, and pairing their technology, product development, and manufacturing network with the consulting depth of PCS, creates something truly powerful. Together, we're positioned to offer a fully integrated platform, guiding projects from napkin sketch to ribbon cutting. I'm thrilled to step into the role of leading the Product Division at ICS while continuing to support clients globally as they transition into industrialized construction. The future of construction is being written now, and I'm grateful to be part of a team committed wo writing it well.” – Robert JohnsonPairing the off-site innovations, technology, manufacturing network, and engineering services of Industrialized Construction Solutions with the global consulting services of PCS creates the perfect combination of product and services to continue the legacy of pioneering the Industrialized Construction landscape.“Having Robert join the ICS team to lead the Product Division along with continuing to deliver global prefabrication consulting is a huge win for ICS. We are excited most for what the blending of product, services and technology brings to the entire IC ecosystem. The adoption of modern methods of construction is rapidly accelerating globally, fueled by new machines and innovations. These new developments require a depth of knowledge and experience that are not easily found. This acquisition combines and centers that knowledge and experience with the design, engineering, fabrication and delivery into streamlined organization hyper focused on IC delivery. ICS is now firmly planted at the center of the industry and has the products and services to deliver value throughout the project lifecycle. This acquisition is a game changer for multiple stakeholders and ultimately the continued adoption of IC throughout the world.” – Jason SteeleAbout Industrialized Construction Solutions, Inc (ICS)Industrialized Construction Solutions, Inc (a Delaware Company) specializes in delivering Industrialized Construction products and services to a wide range of clients. ICS develops and leverages proprietary technologies to streamline design, engineering, manufacturing, and delivery of projects nationwide. To learn more about ICS please visit . Request information at ....

