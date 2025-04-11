Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Options Trading In Altcoins Heats Up Amid Market Volatility


2025-04-11 10:18:54
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Options trading among smaller %Cryptocurrencies know as %Altcoins is heating up amidst the current market volatility, according to data from platform PowerTrade.

Traders and investors are reportedly hedging their bets and speculating on opportunities with cryptocurrencies such as %Dogecoin (CRYPTO: $DOGE), XRP (CRYPTO: $XRP), and %Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL).

Trading volume in XRP options soared to over $5 million U.S. in the last week as the market see-sawed between gains and losses.

PowerTrade says most of the options activity remains concentrated in short-dated expirations, which one would expect given the current level of volatility in crypto and stocks.

The options action suggests that investors are anticipating significant short-term price movements and are trying to capitalize on sharp price swings up and down.

Amid the current volatility, XRP’s price fell to a five-month low of $1.61 U.S. earlier this week only to bounce back to $2 U.S., according to market data.

Options traders bet on whether an asset such as a cryptocurrency’s price will rise or fall over a set period of time.

The current market ups and downs has enabled traders to bet on, and capitalize from, short swings in prices.

PowerTrade says the current options activity shows people are engaging in short-term “momentum trading,” which are bets on quick price surges among the likes of Dogecoin.

The price of Dogecoin is currently at $0.16 U.S., having declined 50% this year.

MENAFN11042025007606016353ID1109419024

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search