Vitruvi Software Unveils Groundbreaking AI Capabilities At Exclusive Industry Event

DENVER, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitruvi Software, the premier SaaS solution for managing complex linear construction projects, hosted an exclusive industry event yesterday, bringing together leaders who are building and managing large-scale linear infrastructure projects. The event highlighted how Vitruvi's AI-driven solutions are revolutionizing the construction management market, empowering asset owners and construction partners to build further, faster, and smarter.

During the event, Vitruvi customers and construction leaders shared their experiences, demonstrating how the platform's advanced features streamline project management, enhance visibility, and drive productivity. Among the presenters was Etheridge Pipeline & Conduit, a pioneering user of Vitruvi, who discussed how the software has enabled their teams to deliver projects more efficiently. The company also expressed excitement over the new AI functionality, emphasizing its potential to redefine how construction projects are planned, managed, and executed.

"We've always been focused on providing tools that help our customers overcome challenges and succeed," said Dave Walters, CEO of Vitruvi Software. "These new AI capabilities mark a major milestone in our commitment to driving digital transformation in the construction industry."

Etheridge Pipeline's Zach Page, COO, added, At EPC, our focus is on delivering unmatched value to our customers, a goal we achieve by leveraging Vitruvi Software. Its innovative tools, including advanced AI functionality, empower us to overcome constraints and tailor solutions that drive smarter decision-making and superior outcomes for our clients."

The newly unveiled AI features leverage machine learning and predictive analytics to automate planning, optimize resource allocation, and provide real-time insights into project performance. These capabilities empower construction teams to make data-driven decisions, reduce risks, and increase project success rates.

The event underscored Vitruvi's ongoing commitment to customer success and industry innovation. The company remains focused on delivering technology that accelerates project timelines, reduces costs, and drives operational excellence.

For more information about Vitruvi Software and its AI-powered solutions, visit vitruvisoftware.

About Vitruvi:

Vitruvi is a construction management platform that supports all types of linear asset construction projects. Through data-driven insights, Vitruvi provides improved project visibility, seamless integration, and enhanced collaboration. Ultimately, Vitruvi supports growth by turning complex processes into manageable tasks.

Media Contact:

Camille Thompson

VP, Marketing

Vitruvi Software

[email protected]

SOURCE Vitruvi Software

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED