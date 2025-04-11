Packaging Adhesives Market Projected To Reach USD 24.89 Billion By 2032 | Sustainable Packaging And E-Commerce Demand Fueling Market Expansion
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 15.16 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 24.89 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 5.67% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| .By Resin (Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA), Acrylics, Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Polyurethane, Others)
.By Technology (Water Based, Solvent Based, Hot Melt, Others)
.By Application (Case & Carton, Corrugated Packaging, Labeling, Flexible Packaging, Folding Cartons, Specialty Packaging, Others)
|Key Drivers
|. Growth of E-commerce and Online Retailing Increases Demand for Packaging Adhesives for Shipping and Packaging Needs.
Market Segmentation
By Resin
The Polymer resins used in the packaging adhesives market were led by Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) resins in 2023 and accounted for a market share of over 28.6% in terms of volume. PVC adhesives are characterized by good bonding and high durability, making them suitable for many packaging applications, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and others. Upside: On short PVC pipes, these tend to be very water resistant and still have strong bonding despite harsher conditions. PVC demand has also increased due to the growing popularity of bottles and rigid packaging, which is one of PVC's largest end-user segments. 3M and H.B. Fuller have also provided innovative development of PVC-based adhesives to achieve extreme performance with minimal environmental burden. The increasing consumer requirement for long-shelf-life products and the parallel trend of lightweight, low-cost packaging options will continue to reinforce PVC as the front-runner in the market.
By Technology
In 2023, water-based adhesives captured the highest market share of 41.2% in the packaging adhesives market. The diminishing cost of water-based adhesives and environmental properties such as no-emission organic solvents and no or very low organic solvent content during evaporation have played a role in the growing demand for water-based adhesive in past decades. Increased consumer interest in sustainable products, combined with pressure from government agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to eliminate emissions from packaging materials, are fueling the transition to water-based technology.
By Application
Flexible packaging held the largest market share in the Packaging Adhesives Market with 27.8%. Flexible packaging solutions are now widely used and driven by the demands for cost-effective, convenient and flexible packaging solutions for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical applications. Flexi pack materials are lightweight and customizable with great barrier protection against moisture, oxygen, and contaminants, thus retaining product freshness and quality. Major packaging companies such as Amcor and Sealed Air have aggressively expanded their flexible packaging portfolios which, in turn, has increased demand for adhesives that improve the performance and sustainability of these materials.
By Regional Analysis
In 2023 North America accounted for the largest market share of 37.8% in the Packaging Adhesives Market. The primary reason for the dominance is due to the high-level consumer demand for sustainable and high-performance packaging solutions in the region, especially in the food and beverage, healthcare, and consumer goods sectors. This makes the United States the largest market for bio-based adhesives due to the presence of many key players such as 3M, H.B. Fuller, and Dow Inc., which are innovating and developing sustainable adhesives for varied packaging applications. As an example of this, the food industry's demand for flexible packaging with high-barrier properties has boosted the growth of packaging adhesives. In addition, the USA has strict environmental regulations, including Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations that have facilitated the use of water-based and solvent-free adhesives.
Recent Developments
- In 2023, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA launched a new line of water-based adhesives under its AQUENCE brand, specifically engineered for high-speed food and beverage carton sealing lines, offering excellent machinability and safety. In 2023, H.B. Fuller Company expanded its portfolio of compostable and recyclable adhesive solutions with the introduction of Flextra Evolution, addressing demand for sustainable flexible packaging across APAC and Latin America. In 2024, Bostik (an Arkema company) introduced an advanced hot-melt packaging adhesive line with enhanced bonding for e-commerce envelopes and shelf-ready packaging, featuring improved cold resistance and faster set times.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Packaging Adhesives Market Segmentation, By Resin
8. Packaging Adhesives Market Segmentation, By Technology
9. Packaging Adhesives Market Segmentation, By Application
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practice
13. Conclusion
Buying Options
