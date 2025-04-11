Packaging Adhesives Market Projected To Reach USD 24.89 Billion By 2032 | Sustainable Packaging And E-Commerce Demand Fueling Market Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The packaging adhesives market is undergoing substantial growth, supported by the rapid evolution of flexible packaging and rising demand across the food & beverage, healthcare, and e-commerce sectors. Austin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that “ The global packaging adhesives market is projected to reach USD 24.89 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.67% from 2024 to 2032. ” This is encouraging the demand for innovative recyclability materials and packaging materials, as well as a shift towards high-performance bonding solutions for lightweight and multi-layered packaging. With the ongoing demand for eco-friendly alternatives for traditional plastic packaging, water-based adhesives and pressure-sensitive adhesives are expected to witness greater acceptance in the upcoming years, owing to their low environmental footprint and high application effectiveness. Packaging adhesives play a vital role in ensuring the integrity, functionality, and visual appeal of packaging used across several end-use industries. Such labels not only boost production speed but also protect the integrity of packaging material and the safety of sharing through storage, transit, and display. Further, expansion of digital printing and the increasing demand for smart and resealable packaging, which are generally based on specialized adhesive technologies, are some of the factors that are expected to provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market. the United States accounted for the leading market share in 2023 at USD 1.98 billion and is expected to grow to USD 3.11 billion by 2032 at a growing CAGR of 5.16% in the forecast period. The slant is mainly because of the booming packaging industry in the country, the presence of regional major food & beverage and e-commerce players, and the rising need for advanced and sustainable packaging formats, which are driving the market growth. Innovative adhesive technologies are seeing widespread adoption, facilitated by a continuing move toward plastic-free, resealable, and recyclable packaging, especially within the retail and online delivery spaces. In addition to this, the regulations set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on food-safe packaging adhesives have led to investments being made in these high-performance, compliant bonding solutions by the companies.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 15.16 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 24.89 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.67% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments .By Resin (Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA), Acrylics, Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Polyurethane, Others)

.By Technology (Water Based, Solvent Based, Hot Melt, Others)

.By Application (Case & Carton, Corrugated Packaging, Labeling, Flexible Packaging, Folding Cartons, Specialty Packaging, Others) Key Drivers . Growth of E-commerce and Online Retailing Increases Demand for Packaging Adhesives for Shipping and Packaging Needs.

Market Segmentation

By Resin

The Polymer resins used in the packaging adhesives market were led by Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) resins in 2023 and accounted for a market share of over 28.6% in terms of volume. PVC adhesives are characterized by good bonding and high durability, making them suitable for many packaging applications, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and others. Upside: On short PVC pipes, these tend to be very water resistant and still have strong bonding despite harsher conditions. PVC demand has also increased due to the growing popularity of bottles and rigid packaging, which is one of PVC's largest end-user segments. 3M and H.B. Fuller have also provided innovative development of PVC-based adhesives to achieve extreme performance with minimal environmental burden. The increasing consumer requirement for long-shelf-life products and the parallel trend of lightweight, low-cost packaging options will continue to reinforce PVC as the front-runner in the market.

By Technology

In 2023, water-based adhesives captured the highest market share of 41.2% in the packaging adhesives market. The diminishing cost of water-based adhesives and environmental properties such as no-emission organic solvents and no or very low organic solvent content during evaporation have played a role in the growing demand for water-based adhesive in past decades. Increased consumer interest in sustainable products, combined with pressure from government agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to eliminate emissions from packaging materials, are fueling the transition to water-based technology.

By Application

Flexible packaging held the largest market share in the Packaging Adhesives Market with 27.8%. Flexible packaging solutions are now widely used and driven by the demands for cost-effective, convenient and flexible packaging solutions for food, beverage, and pharmaceutical applications. Flexi pack materials are lightweight and customizable with great barrier protection against moisture, oxygen, and contaminants, thus retaining product freshness and quality. Major packaging companies such as Amcor and Sealed Air have aggressively expanded their flexible packaging portfolios which, in turn, has increased demand for adhesives that improve the performance and sustainability of these materials.

By Regional Analysis

In 2023 North America accounted for the largest market share of 37.8% in the Packaging Adhesives Market. The primary reason for the dominance is due to the high-level consumer demand for sustainable and high-performance packaging solutions in the region, especially in the food and beverage, healthcare, and consumer goods sectors. This makes the United States the largest market for bio-based adhesives due to the presence of many key players such as 3M, H.B. Fuller, and Dow Inc., which are innovating and developing sustainable adhesives for varied packaging applications. As an example of this, the food industry's demand for flexible packaging with high-barrier properties has boosted the growth of packaging adhesives. In addition, the USA has strict environmental regulations, including Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations that have facilitated the use of water-based and solvent-free adhesives.

Recent Developments



In 2023, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA launched a new line of water-based adhesives under its AQUENCE brand, specifically engineered for high-speed food and beverage carton sealing lines, offering excellent machinability and safety.

In 2023, H.B. Fuller Company expanded its portfolio of compostable and recyclable adhesive solutions with the introduction of Flextra Evolution, addressing demand for sustainable flexible packaging across APAC and Latin America. In 2024, Bostik (an Arkema company) introduced an advanced hot-melt packaging adhesive line with enhanced bonding for e-commerce envelopes and shelf-ready packaging, featuring improved cold resistance and faster set times.

