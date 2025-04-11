Europe Turbocharger Industry Report 2025: $12.1 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Trends Analysis, And Forecasts 2021-2034

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Turbocharger Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Turbocharger Market was valued at USD 7.8 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 4.6% The increasing adoption of turbocharged engines by automobile manufacturers continues to be a major driver, as automakers implement turbocharging technology to enhance fuel efficiency and meet stringent emission regulations. Turbochargers allow engines to deliver higher performance while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions, making them indispensable in modern vehicle designs. As environmental concerns escalate and emission norms tighten, manufacturers are intensifying efforts to integrate these systems into their vehicle lineups.



The rapid evolution of the automotive industry further propels market expansion, with turbochargers playing a crucial role in enabling downsized engines to maintain optimal power output. Engine downsizing, a strategy employed by automakers to reduce fuel consumption and emissions, relies heavily on turbocharging technology. Governments across Europe enforce rigorous emission standards, compelling vehicle manufacturers to innovate continuously and enhance fuel economy without sacrificing performance. Additionally, the growing preference for hybrid vehicles and alternative propulsion technologies is influencing turbocharger designs, fostering advancements that cater to next-generation automotive solutions.

The market is segmented by fuel type, with gasoline turbochargers accounting for USD 4 billion in 2024. Automakers are increasingly focusing on downsized, turbocharged gasoline engines to enhance fuel economy and lower carbon emissions. These engines are gaining traction, particularly in compact and mid-sized vehicle segments, as they offer superior efficiency compared to naturally aspirated alternatives. As the automotive industry shifts towards lightweight and high-performance engine designs, the demand for gasoline turbochargers is expected to surpass USD 6 billion by 2034, reinforcing their significance across various vehicle categories.

Based on end use, the market consists of OEM and aftermarket segments. The OEM sector dominated in 2024, holding an 81% market share, as automakers prioritize advanced turbocharging technologies to meet evolving emission standards while improving engine performance. The aftermarket segment is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for cost-effective replacement options for turbocharger units. The emergence of remanufactured turbochargers is further expanding opportunities in the aftermarket, offering affordable solutions without compromising functionality. As vehicle ownership rates continue to rise, aftermarket sales are anticipated to experience sustained growth.

Germany remains the dominant player in the Europe turbocharger market, contributing USD 686.4 million in 2024 and holding a substantial 40% market share. Backed by a well-established automotive sector committed to innovation and efficiency, Germany leads in the development of fuel-efficient turbocharged systems that align with stringent emission regulations. The demand for gasoline turbochargers remains strong in the passenger vehicle segment, as manufacturers emphasize performance enhancement while ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks. With leading automakers spearheading technological advancements, Germany's turbocharger market is expected to remain at the forefront of Europe's automotive industry expansion.

