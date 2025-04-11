Europe Turbocharger Industry Report 2025: $12.1 Bn Market Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Trends Analysis, And Forecasts 2021-2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|165
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$7.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$12.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Research design
1.1.1 Research approach
1.1.2 Data collection methods
1.2 Base estimates and calculations
1.2.1 Base year calculation
1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates
1.3 Forecast model
1.4 Primary research & validation
1.4.1 Primary sources
1.4.2 Data mining sources
1.5 Market definitions
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2034
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Supplier landscape
3.2.1 Component providers
3.2.2 Manufacturers
3.2.3 Distributors
3.2.4 End Use
3.3 Profit margin analysis
3.4 Technology & innovation landscape
3.5 Key news & initiatives
3.6 Cost analysis
3.7 Impact of solid-state batteries on EV charging technology
3.8 Patent analysis
3.9 Regulatory landscape
3.10 Impact forces
3.10.1 Growth drivers
3.10.1.1 Stricter emission regulations
3.10.1.2 Increasing adoption of turbocharged engines
3.10.1.3 Growth of the aftermarket segment
3.10.1.4 Rising demand for electric and hybrid turbochargers
3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.10.2.1 High development and integration costs
3.10.2.2 Complex maintenance and repair requirements
3.11 Growth potential analysis
3.12 Porter's analysis
3.13 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive positioning matrix
4.4 Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Fuel, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Gasoline
5.3 Diesel
Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Technology, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT)
6.3 Wastegate turbocharger
6.4 Twin-turbocharger
6.5 Electric turbocharger
Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Material, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Cast iron
7.3 Aluminum
7.4 Others
Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Automotive
8.2.1 Passenger car
8.2.1.1 Hatchback
8.2.1.2 Sedan
8.2.1.3 SUV
8.2.2 Commercial vehicle
8.2.2.1 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
8.2.2.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
8.2.3 Off-highway vehicle
8.3 Aerospace & defense
8.3.1 Aircraft engine
8.3.2 Military vehicle
8.4 Marine
8.4.1 Commercial ship
8.4.2 Naval vessel
8.4.3 Recreational boat
8.5 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
9.1 Key trends
9.2 OEM
9.3 Aftermarket
Chapter 10 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($Bn, Units)
10.1 Key trends
10.2 Western Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 Austria
10.2.3 France
10.2.4 Switzerland
10.2.5 Belgium
10.2.6 Luxembourg
10.2.7 Netherlands
10.2.8 Portugal
10.3 Eastern Europe
10.3.1 Poland
10.3.2 Romania
10.3.3 Czechia
10.3.4 Slovenia
10.3.5 Hungary
10.3.6 Bulgaria
10.3.7 Slovakia
10.3.8 Croatia
10.4 Northern Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 Denmark
10.4.3 Sweden
10.4.4 Finland
10.4.5 Norway
10.5 Southern Europe
10.5.1 Italy
10.5.2 Spain
10.5.3 Greece
10.5.4 Bosnia and Herzegovina
10.5.5 Albania
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
11.1 BMTS Technology
11.2 BorgWarner
11.3 BTS Turbo
11.4 Continental
11.5 Cummins
11.6 Garrett Motion
11.7 IHI
11.8 KBB Turbo (Kompressorenbau Bannewitz GmbH)
11.9 Marine Turbo Engineering
11.10 Melett Ltd.
11.11 Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine Europe B.V.
11.12 Rotomaster Europe
11.13 STK Turbo Technik
11.14 Tomi Turbo
11.15 Turbo Dynamics
11.16 Turbo Technics
11.17 Turboclinic
11.18 Turbos Hoet
11.19 TurboZentrum
11.20 VEGE Turbo
