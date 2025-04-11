Facilitating A Sustainable Future: How RGX Drives Real Environmental Change In IT Asset Disposal

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) RGX helps businesses recycle electronics locally, cutting costs and emissions while boosting ROI. A smarter way to handle e-waste year-round.

- RGX CEO Sean MilesCASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Earth Month shines a spotlight on environmental action, Recycle Global Exchange (RGX) reminds businesses that sustainability isn't just a one-day event – it's a year-round commitment. By transforming IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), RGX is changing how enterprises handle end-of-life electronics – reducing emissions, boosting local economies, and recovering valuable materials that would otherwise go to waste.Founded by industry veterans Sean Miles and Paul Logsdon, RGX is a neutral digital marketplace that connects corporate clients with vetted local ITAD vendors through a transparent bidding process. Instead of relying on outdated, carbon-heavy shipping models, RGX helps companies find nearby vendors – cutting transportation miles, costs, and emissions.“Too often, recycling comes down to cost or convenience. We knew there had to be a better way,” said Miles, CEO.“RGX helps companies meet environmental goals while improving ROI. Everyone wins.”Doing Better for the Planet – and BusinessThe electronics industry is one of the fastest-growing sources of global waste. According to the Global E-Waste Monitor, more than 53 million metric tons of e-waste were generated in 2019 alone. Yet less than 20% was properly collected and recycled. RGX was built to tackle this challenge head-on.The RGX platform offers a full suite of services – from asset inventory and secure data destruction to resale and certified recycling. Its impact is real and measurable:* One client cut nearly 900 shipping miles and over $2,000 in logistics costs on a single job by using local vendors.* RGX has onboarded 200+ vendors across 34 states, with more added every month.* The platform integrates with internal systems, automates reports, and provides full audit trails-simplifying compliance and ESG tracking.Looking AheadFor enterprise companies, end-of-life devices present not just a disposal problem but a risk: unsecured data, regulatory penalties, and wasted value. RGX solves all three with a single, scalable platform. Whether a company is handling one site or hundreds, RGX simplifies the process.RGX's roadmap includes deeper ESG reporting tools, enhanced API integrations, and expanded vendor coverage to serve even more businesses. The company continues to advocate for data protection, environmental safety, and responsible recycling across the ITAD industry.About Recycle Global Exchange (RGX)RGX is a Colorado-based company elevating the backend of the electronics circular economy. Connecting corporate clients with localized e-waste and IT asset disposition (ITAD) service providers, the platform manages the entire process from a transparent competitive bidding process through certification of destruction. As a cleantech company, RGX advocates for industry certification and best practices to reduce environmental impact and protect workers' safety while increasing ROI for both sides of the marketplace.

