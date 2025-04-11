Scibase Launches Next Generation Nevisense

STOCKHOLM, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB) , a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, is proud to announce the launch of the next generation of Nevisense; Nevisense V.

The new platform features an updated user interface, enhanced display resolution, and an upgraded, more user-friendly touchscreen. Beyond these hardware enhancements, Nevisense V offers new features specifically designed for both skin cancer diagnostics and research applications.

"I am proud to announce the launch of our next generation of Nevisense," said Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase. "This newly released version includes several exciting features and enhancements. We have also strategically prepared the platform for future expansion into new markets and clinical indications.

With Nevisense V, SciBase continues its mission to advance noninvasive solutions that support earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes in dermatology.

For additional information, please contact:

Pia Renaudin, CEO, tel. +46732069802, e-mail: [email protected]

Certified Advisor (CA): Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) Phone: +46 (0)73 856 42 65 E-mail: [email protected]

About SciBase

SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops, manufactures, and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

