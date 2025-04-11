Supply Chain Risk Management Software Market To Surpass USD 46.21 Billion By 2034 At 21.31% CAGR

Supply Chain Risk Management Software Market Size

Supply Chain Risk Management Software Market – Encompasses solutions that help businesses identify, assess, and mitigate risks in their global supply chains.

- Market Research Future (MRFR)NEW YORK,, NY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), Supply Chain Risk Management Software Market was valued at USD 6.69 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 8.12 billion by 2025. By 2034, the market is projected to reach USD 46.21 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 21.31% between 2025 and 2034.The global Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) Software Market is witnessing substantial growth as organizations increasingly recognize the importance of mitigating supply chain disruptions, ensuring operational continuity, and maintaining profitability. In an era marked by globalization, evolving trade policies, natural disasters, and cyber threats, businesses are turning to advanced software solutions to proactively assess, manage, and minimize risks associated with their supply chains. This software assists in identifying vulnerabilities, predicting potential disruptions, automating compliance processes, and enhancing overall supply chain transparency. The integration of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), blockchain, and big data analytics further strengthens the capabilities of these platforms, enabling organizations to take a proactive rather than reactive approach to supply chain risk management. As a result, both large enterprises and small-to-medium-sized businesses across industries are investing heavily in SCRM solutions to gain a competitive edge and build resilient, agile supply chains.Discover Key Market Opportunities – Request Your Sample Report Now!Key Companies in the Supply Chain Risk Management Software Market Include:.Amber Road..Kinaxis..Oracle..JDA Software..o9 Solutions, Inc..Resilinc..Everstream Analytics..LLamasoft..Infor..FourKites..SAP..Prevedere..IBM..GT Nexus..riskmethods.These companies are actively enhancing their product portfolios through continuous innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions. For instance, IBM's supply chain intelligence suite leverages AI to provide real-time insights and predictive analytics for risk identification and mitigation. Meanwhile, Coupa and Oracle are integrating SCRM features into broader enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms to offer seamless supply chain visibility and risk assessment capabilities. Furthermore, newer entrants and niche players are also gaining traction by offering specialized risk detection modules, advanced dashboards, and customizable reporting tools tailored to industry-specific needs.Market segmentation of the Supply Chain Risk Management Software Market Size is typically based on component, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is divided into software and services. The software segment includes standalone and integrated solutions, while services include consulting, implementation, and support services. Based on deployment mode, the market is categorized into cloud-based and on-premises solutions, with cloud-based deployment witnessing significant demand due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and remote accessibility. By enterprise size, the market covers large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with SMEs increasingly adopting cost-effective SCRM platforms to safeguard their growing global operations. Industry-wise, the software is widely used in manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, food & beverage, retail, logistics, and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), where operational disruptions can lead to significant financial losses and reputational damage. Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Buy Now Premium Research Report -The market dynamics are driven by several factors such as the increasing complexity of supply chains, rising incidents of cyberattacks and geopolitical tensions, growing demand for real-time risk monitoring, and regulatory compliance requirements. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic served as a catalyst in accelerating digital transformation across supply chains, highlighting the urgent need for better risk identification and mitigation strategies. The shift towards digital ecosystems and just-in-time inventory models has further heightened the importance of managing risks proactively. On the flip side, high initial investments and integration challenges with legacy systems may hinder market growth to some extent. However, ongoing innovation and the growing availability of user-friendly, cloud-based platforms are expected to reduce these barriers in the coming years. Additionally, increasing emphasis on sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) compliance is prompting companies to evaluate and manage supplier risks from a more holistic perspective, thereby broadening the scope of SCRM solutions.Among the recent developments, numerous strategic partnerships, product launches, and technological advancements are shaping the future of the SCRM software landscape. For instance, in recent months, Resilinc launched an AI-powered risk assessment module that helps companies simulate potential supplier disruptions and plan alternative sourcing strategies. Likewise, Interos unveiled a next-generation platform featuring real-time mapping of supply chain networks and ESG compliance monitoring. Oracle, on the other hand, continues to enhance its Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM) applications with embedded AI to improve supplier collaboration and risk prediction. Industry leaders are also actively investing in blockchain integration to ensure data transparency, traceability, and secure transactions across the supply chain. Collaborations between SCRM vendors and consulting firms are becoming more common, enabling enterprises to receive end-to-end solutions that combine robust technology with expert guidance for comprehensive risk management.To Gain In-Depth Insights On Market Browse Complete ReportFrom a regional perspective, North America holds the largest share of the Supply Chain Risk Management Software Market outlook , driven by the presence of leading software providers, high awareness among enterprises, and stringent regulatory environments. The U.S. in particular leads the market due to its advanced IT infrastructure and early adoption of digital risk management practices. Europe follows closely, with countries like Germany, the UK, and France investing in supply chain resilience amid geopolitical uncertainties and EU-wide regulations. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the rapid industrialization, growing e-commerce sector, and increasing government focus on supply chain digitization in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Explore MRFR's Related Ongoing Coverage In ICT Domain:Nld And Ild Telecom Service Market -Offshore Oil And Gas Communication Market -Software Development Outsourcing Market -Testing Inspection and Certification for Agriculture and Food Market -Testing, Inspection and Certification in Consumer Goods and Retail Market -Voice Cloning Market - 