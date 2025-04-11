With Global Trade In Flux, Coupa Inspire 2025 Delivers A New Playbook For Managing Disruption

Coupa's signature event spotlights how customers are managing today's disruptions with Coupa's AI-native platform to drive productivity and growth

FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees of Coupa Inspire 2025 will hear from 100+ customer examples of Coupa's margin multiplier effect, including leading brands like UPS, the Las Vegas Raiders, Aon, Synchrony Financial, Cisco, Blackstone, Exxon Mobil, Kraft Heinz, Uber, and Spanx.

Discover New Strategies to Manage Today's Disruption and Risks

A diverse line-up of keynote speakers and dozens of breakout sessions await attendees, featuring hot topics such as supplier sourcing, risk and contract management, supply chain optimization, and strategies for managing end-to-end spend – both direct and indirect – with AI. Coupa's Chief Product and Technology Officer will discuss the future of Coupa's GenAI-driven autonomous spend management and Coupa AI's transformative impact on company operations, workforce, and P&L performance.

"As businesses continue to navigate uncertainty amidst the dynamic global trade environment, Coupa is providing them with a blueprint for sustainable success – addressing the evolving needs of our community to ensure we've prepared them to adapt to changing market conditions, manage compliance and risk, and make more profitable decisions using AI," said Salvatore Lombardo, Coupa's Chief Product and Technology Officer. "I'm excited to share our product roadmap vision for our autonomous journey forward, powered by our platform and Navi, our Agentic AI agent."

Keynote customers will discuss innovative strategies they're using to navigate trade uncertainty, expand margins, and deliver profitable growth. The main stage features top finance, IT, and procurement executives, including from several professional sports teams, such as the Las Vegas Raiders who will welcome more than 3,000 members of the Coupa Community to their home turf. Speakers include:



Michael Crome, Chief Financial Officer, Las Vegas Raiders

Bill Schlough, Chief Information Officer, San Francisco Giants

Jim McGrath, Chief Procurement & Finance Officer of Technology, UPS

Melissa Salo, Chief Procurement Officer, Aon

Chris Siwek, Head of Procurement, Snyk

Kevin Oakes, Chief Procurement Officer, Synchrony Financial Josh Waldron, VP, Finance and Accounting, Scale AI

Inspire Las Vegas features speakers from top brands such as: American Airlines, Danone, Grammarly, Hilton, Jabil, Kimberly-Clark, Ross Stores, Schneider Electric, Turo, and more!

"Inspire offers a unique opportunity to engage directly with thousands of industry leaders from the world's leading brands, unlocking invaluable networking opportunities to power your business transformation," said John Frank, Coupa's Chief Customer Officer. "This event is truly a catalyst for driving innovation, forging connections, and gaining the knowledge needed to help you thrive in today's dynamic business landscape."

Can't Make it to Vegas? Catch the Inspire World Tour Near You!

Our global Inspire World Tour is coming to your doorstep with our one-day tour spanning five cities across four continents in 2025. Join us for the best of Inspire's keynotes, breakout content, and community user groups. Attendees in EMEA and APAC can register now for London, Frankfurt, and Sydney. Registration for São Paulo and Tokyo is coming soon.

Leading Partners Sponsoring Across Coupa Ecosystem

Coupa Inspire is sponsored by 50+ partners and will feature a large exhibit hall where Coupa partners will be on display alongside Coupa's own solutions. Special thanks to our top sponsors this year, including our Global "Visionary" Sponsors Accenture and KPMG and our "Voyager" Sponsors Amazon Business and PWC.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leader in AI-native total spend management. Using its trusted, community-generated, $7 trillion dataset, Coupa brings autonomous AI agents, a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers, and leading apps together on one unified platform to seamlessly automate the buying process and connect to customers in a whole new way. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiplyTM. Learn more at coupa and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

