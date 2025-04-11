International Food Solutions Acquires Food With Care To Serve Growing Senior Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2008 by industry veterans Allan Lam and Lincoln Yee, IFS produces high-quality, pre-made ethnic meals-spanning Asian, Indian, Latin, and Mediterranean cuisines-for institutional customers including K–12 schools, long-term care facilities, hospitals, and U.S. military bases. With a growing national footprint and recent manufacturing investments, such as a $65 million, 120,000-square-foot production facility in Cleveland, IFS continues to scale its impact to meet the evolving foodservice needs across industries.

IFS acquires Food With Care to meet growing demand for senior meal delivery

"Welcoming Food with Care into the IFS family represents an exciting new chapter as we expand into healthcare and senior services," said Lincoln Yee, Co-President of IFS. "It allows us to extend our culturally inclusive, convenient meal solutions to meet the evolving needs of individuals at every life stage-with the same quality, convenience, and care that define our brand."

"With the senior population rapidly growing and becoming more ethnically diverse, this work has never been more important," added Allan Lam, Co-President of IFS. "This partnership allows us to enhance operations, meet changing needs, and strengthen efficiency."

For nearly 30 years, Food With Care has built a reputation across Florida for delivering compassionate, dietitian-backed meal services to thousands of seniors. Founded by John Glancey and later joined by Ron Simmons, the company has become a staple in the lives of clients who depend on their meals for both sustenance and human connection.

"Food with Care was looking for a partner that reflected its core values of servant leadership and making a difference in the lives of team members and clients. The Food with Care stakeholders are thrilled to join forces with a company like International Food Solutions," said Jonathan Dickl, Operating Partner and President of Food with Care.

As part of the integration, Food With Care's leadership and staff will continue to work closely with IFS to ensure a smooth transition and continued service excellence across the state of Florida. Together, the two companies are poised to strategically expand nationwide, reflecting a shared commitment to high-quality, culturally responsive meals that meet the evolving needs of diverse populations.

About International Food Solutions

International Food Solutions, Inc. is a national food manufacturer delivering culturally inspired, ready-to-serve meals to K–12 schools, long-term care facilities, hospitals, and U.S. military bases. Its family of brands-including Asian Food Solutions, Green Dragon, Aahar, Comida Vida, SNAP Gourmet, and Miss Olive's Meals-offers pre-made meal solutions rooted in culinary tradition and operational excellence. Headquartered in Florida and Cleveland, IFS continues to expand its footprint through strategic investments and inclusive foodservice partnerships. Learn more about IFS:

About Food With Care – "A Company with a Heart"

Food With Care has served Florida seniors since 1998 with chef-crafted, dietitian-guided meals tailored to individual dietary needs and preferences. With a focus on quality, variety, and compassionate service, the company is proud to be the only senior nutrition provider offering truly customizable meal options-from entrées to desserts. Learn more about Food With Care at:

