Raze Finance And Redbelly Network Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate RWA Tokenization

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Raze , a leading tokenization engine for real-world assets (RWAs), today announced a strategic partnership with Redbelly Network , a purpose-built blockchain designed specifically for real-world asset tokenization. This collaboration creates a seamless end-to-end solution for asset issuers looking to tokenize and trade compliant on-chain structured products.The partnership brings together Raze's no-code tokenization platform with Redbelly's patented scalable L1 public blockchain infrastructure, enabling businesses and funds to easily create, issue, and manage tokenized real-world assets with unprecedented speed, security, and regulatory compliance."Partnering with Redbelly Network significantly enhances our ability to deliver institutional-grade tokenization solutions," said Brian Anderson, CEO and Founder of Raze. "Their purpose-built blockchain infrastructure, with instant finality and verifiable credentials, perfectly complements our mission to make RWAs accessible and borderless. This collaboration will power our growing pipeline of enterprise tokenization deals."Redbelly Network's blockchain technology, which processes up to 97,500 transactions per second with instant finality, provides the ideal foundation for Raze's tokenization engine. The partnership has already demonstrated success through the recent tokenization of a soon to be announced implementation of a commodities-based RWA, deployed on the Redbelly Network."Raze's tokenization engine represents exactly the kind of innovative application we designed Redbelly Network to support," said Alan Burt, CEO at Redbelly Network. "By combining our high-performance blockchain infrastructure with Raze's user-friendly platform, we're creating a powerful pathway for traditional assets to enter the digital economy with the compliance, security, and efficiency that institutional partners demand."Strategic BenefitsThe Raze-Redbelly partnership delivers numerous advantages for asset issuers:End-to-End Tokenization: Comprehensive solution from token creation and issuance through investor management and liquidity optionsBuilt-in Compliance: Network-wide verifiable credentials and KYC/AML integrationMulti-Chain Capability: Primary deployment on Redbelly's high-performance blockchain with interoperability across major EVM-compatible chainsInstitutional-Grade Security: Patented consensus mechanism with high security and accountabilityWeb 2 Experience: Fast throughput and instant finality create familiar user experiences for traditional finance participants"This partnership is a major milestone in bridging traditional finance with blockchain technology," said Tim Stoddart, Chief Revenue Officer at Raze. "Together with Redbelly, we're making it possible for private funds, corporations, and asset managers to tokenize everything from real estate and private equity to commodities and carbon credits, unlocking new liquidity and capital formation opportunities."The Raze-Redbelly partnership comes at a pivotal moment in the RWA tokenization market, with Raze having secured three enterprise deals representing a pipeline exceeding $650 million in tokenized assets. The companies will continue to collaborate on developing specialized tokenization solutions for specific asset classes, including real estate, private credit, commodities, and structured products.About Redbelly NetworkRedbelly Network enables Real World Asset (RWA) issuers to build Web3.0 registries and compose tokenized assets into on-chain structured products. With patented Superblock scalability technology (U.S. Patent #12093247), Redbelly delivers unparalleled efficiency and throughput, processing up to 97,500 transactions per second with instant finality. The network combines clean liquidity with network-wide verifiable credentials, enabling structured products with composable eligibility criteria for global investors.Website:LinkedIn:X:About RazeRaze is a tokenization engine built to power the full lifecycle of RWAs-from creation to capital to liquidity. Our no-code platform and services help companies and funds tokenize assets quickly and compliantly, with built-in KYC/AML and multi-chain support. Raze simplifies the path to Web3 for assets like real estate, commodities, and private equity, unlocking liquidity and capital-raising potential for a new era of investment.Website:LinkedIn:X:

