INVESTOR ALERT: Berger Montague Advises Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) Investors To Inquire About A Securities Fraud Class Action By April 28, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague PC advises investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ("Rocket Lab" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RKLB ) on behalf of purchasers of Rocket Lab securities between November 12, 2024 through February 25, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired ROCKET LAB securities during the Class Period may, no later than APRIL 28, 2025, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., Rocket Lab is a space company that provides launch and spacecraft design services.

On February 25, 2025, Bleecker Street Research published a report accusing Rocket Lab of misleading investors about the likelihood that its Neutron rocket will launch in mid-2025. The report further revealed significant delays in preparing the Company's launch pad, including a potable water problem not scheduled to be fixed until January 2026. The report also alleged that the Company's only Neutron contract so far is a discount deal with an "unreliable startup" named E-Space.

On this news, Rocket Lab's stock price fell $2.21, nearly 10%, to close at $20.28 per share on February 25, 2025.

To learn your rights or for more information, please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015, or Peter Hamner at [email protected].

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Any member of the purported class may move the Court to serve as a lead plaintiff through counsel of his/her choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an inactive class member.

