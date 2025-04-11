Intapp Announces Plan To Acquire Termsheet

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition will create an advanced operating system with Applied AI to help improve returns for real assets investors, advisors, and operators

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire TermSheet , a provider of software for real estate teams. TermSheet, LLC is an affiliate of Platform Ventures , a Kansas City-based investment firm. The transaction is subject to regular and customary closing conditions and is expected to close within the next 45 days.

“This acquisition is an investment in better serving the tens of thousands of firms in the real assets market,” said Erin Guinan , General Manager of DealCloud at Intapp.“Bringing together Intapp DealCloud and TermSheet will deliver a more powerful operating system tailored to the complex needs of the commercial real estate industry and create an unparalleled team of industry experts.”

The unified solution will provide an advanced operating system for every aspect of the real assets investment lifecycle. Using data-driven insights and Applied AI, the solution will foster firm growth by streamlining operations and accelerating execution of investment strategies.

“We're seeing an increased demand from real assets managers for digital transformation, as our clients tell us that market competition requires them to work smarter than ever before,” said Frank Spadafora , Industry Principal for Real Estate at Intapp.“They need automation to reduce time-consuming processes, and they need access to market and firm intelligence to improve execution against their investment strategies. Together, Intapp DealCloud and TermSheet will deliver an advanced operating system that applies intelligence so clients can better execute across the client lifecycle, improve returns, and foster firm growth.”

Additionally, Intapp will welcome the TermSheet team, including founders Roger Smith and Sahil Rattan. TermSheet's experts have extensive and diverse real assets and investing experience, across a team of research and development, engineering, relationship management, client support, and services specialists.

“We're excited to join Intapp to deliver a comprehensive, integrated solution that helps real assets clients capture, standardize, and use key data to accelerate the lifecycle and help execute the next deal,” said Smith.

“Combining Intapp and TermSheet will create an unmatched team and technology platform focused on real assets,” said Rattan.“With Intapp's size and resources, we can further accelerate innovation and bring new features to market faster.”

Advanced capabilities for both DealCloud and TermSheet will be introduced after close, with the unified solution, which combines the best of both platforms, following closely behind. Once launched, the unified solution will be made available to current DealCloud and TermSheet clients, without the need for additional purchase. Intapp will host regular webinars for clients showcasing progress against the roadmap.

About Intapp ​

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams' knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp's portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms - across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets - trust Intapp's industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .​

Contact

Ali Robinson

Global Media Relations Director

...