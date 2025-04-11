Vinfast Launches VF 6 B-SUV And Introduces Free EV Charging Program In The Philippines

Along with the launch of the VF 6, VinFast is offering free charging at its dedicated charging stations until May 1, 2027.

At the 2025 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS), VinFast officially launched sales of the VF 6, a fully electric SUV in the popular B-segment, introduced a free charging program available at charging stations operated by V-GREEN, and forged strategic partnerships with reputable Philippine dealerships and banks. These initiatives highlight VinFast's commitment to accelerating the adoption of green mobility in the country.In the Philippines, the VF 6 is available in two trims: Eco and Plus, with MSRPs ofandrespectively. Deliveries of the VF 6 Eco are expected to begin in May 2025.To further support consumers in confidently embracing a green lifestyle, VinFast is also introducing an attractive buyback program, offering up to 90% of the vehicle's original value. This policy applies across the company's entire product lineup. The company's growing network of showroomsstrategically located across key urban areasenhances access to electric vehicles.Developed in collaboration with the renowned studio Torino Design, the VF 6 features a modern design inspired by the concept of 'The Duality in Nature.' This unique style reflects the vehicle's own spirit and personality, while seamlessly blending with VinFast's distinctive and unmistakable design language. Its overall dimensions (length x width x height) are 4,241 x 1,834 x 1,580 mm, with a wheelbase of 2,730 mm. Thanks to the advantages of EV architecture, this B-segment vehicle offers an interior space comparable to many C-segment gasoline models.The VF 6 is equipped with a powerful electric motor delivering up to 150 kW and torque of 250 Nm (Eco) or 310 Nm (Plus). With a range of up to 480 km per full charge (NEDC standard), the VF 6 is well suited for the dynamic needs of modern families. It also includes 20 advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features and 8 airbags, offering added peace of mindespecially for families with young children.In terms of aftersales service, the VF 6 comes with one of the most competitive warranties in its class: 7 years or 160,000 kilometers, whichever comes first. In addition to services at VinFast showrooms, the company is collaborating with trusted partners such as Motech and JIGA to develop a nationwide network of 100 authorized service centers by the end of 2025.The Philippines now hosts nearly the full lineup of VinFast electric vehicles, with the VF 6 joining the VF 3, VF 5, VF 7, and VF 9. Visitors can explore and test drive these models, including the VF 6, at MIAS 2025one of the country's premier auto shows. This year marks the event's 20th anniversary, featuring over 120 brands and more than 30 automotive manufacturers.Along with the VF 6 launch, VinFast is rolling out a free charging program at its dedicated charging station network, valid until May 1, 2027, providing 'zero fuel cost' benefits to customers. Operated by the Global Charging Station Development Company V-GREEN, the network aims to deploy 15,000 charging ports across the country in 2025.On this occasion, VinFast also announced the signing of memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with two banksEastWest Bank and BDOto support the Philippines' green transition and sustainable growth. These partnerships will focus on developing and offering financial solutions that support VinFast's green ecosystem, while making it easier for Filipinos to switch to electric mobility.said: 'We're thrilled to launch the VF 6 at one of the Philippines' most prestigious auto shows and contribute to the strong momentum behind green mobility. With its smart, comfortable, and cost-efficient performance, this model is poised to become an essential part of the modern family's sustainable lifestyle. We hope it will replicate its segment-leading success in Vietnam and receive the same enthusiastic response as seen in the European market.': 'We are proud to partner with VinFast in building a comprehensive and convenient EV ecosystem. Expanding the charging network not only supports customer confidence in choosing VinFast EVs but also strengthens public awareness of electric mobility infrastructure in the Philippines. Together with VinFast and our local partners, we're working toward a greener and more sustainable transportation future for Filipino communities.'By continuously expanding its product lineup and developing a comprehensive EV ecosystemincluding charging infrastructure, showrooms, and service centersVinFast reaffirms its long-term commitment to supporting the Philippines in its green transition. The company aims to contribute to the country's sustainable future through the 'For a Green Future' model already proven successful in Vietnam, delivering a seamless experience to local consumers.Hashtag: #VinFast

About VinFast

VinFast a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC is Vietnam's leading automotive manufacturer committed to its mission of creating a green future for everyone. VinFast manufactures a portfolio of electric SUVs, e-scooters and e-buses in Vietnam and exports to the United States and Europe.

About V-GREEN

V-GREEN, the Global EV Charging Station Development Company, was established by billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, the founder of VinFast. The company is focused on building an extensive charging network for VinFast electric vehicles, with more than 150,000 charging ports planned across Vietnam. V-GREEN has also established a presence in Indonesia and is actively pursuing expansion into other promising international markets.

