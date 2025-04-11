Turbett Surgical Receives FDA 510(K) Clearance For Enhanced Instrument Pod Portfolio

What's New and Validated in K250011

🔹 ** Increased Weight Capacity** The TS1200 is now officially cleared for up to **300 ** lbs , more than doubling the previous limit of 120 lbs. This enhanced load capacity allows greater flexibility when managing larger and heavier instrument sets.

🔹 ** Expanded Lumen Validation** Our systems now support a broader range of lumen types, including rigid and flexible options - specifically validated for 0.7 mm x 500 mm and 1.0 mm x 850 mm lengths. This adds new versatility for facilities handling delicate scopes and instrumentation.

A Stronger, Smarter Solution - Now FDA-Cleared

With this clearance, hospitals and surgical centers will benefit from the enhanced usability and reliability of Turbett's Instrument Pod systems. Each enhancement is purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of today's surgical teams.

Tailored for Today's Healthcare Leaders - Built to Increase OR Efficiency



Hospital Administrators: The Turbett Pod system cuts down on surgical blue wrap use, leading to a more efficient waste management program, reduced environmental impact, and lower costs.

Surgical Teams: Experience smoother procedures and improved outcomes through simplified instrument management, increased reliability, and fewer workflow disruptions - all contributing to greater OR throughput. SPD Professionals: Reduce physical strain and repetitive tasks with equipment designed for consistency and ease of use, helping your team reclaim valuable time while keeping pace with surgical demands.

Let's Talk About Upgrading Your Instrument Strategy

Leading surgical teams at military hospitals, regional medical centers, and ambulatory surgery centers choose Turbett for its advanced, proven methods in instrument and waste management.

👉 Contact us today to schedule a personalized demo or consultation. 📧 [email protected] | 🌐 Surgicalpod

Turbett Surgical, Inc., based in Henrietta, NY, is a medical device company advancing surgical efficiency and patient safety through innovative instrument management. Its flagship product, the Instrument Pod, reduces delays from compromised wraps and streamlines instrument handling to help surgical teams perform more procedures each day. Available in three sizes-TS1500, TS1200, and TS1000-the Instrument Pod serves hospitals and surgery centers of all sizes. By simplifying workflows, Turbett Surgical helps healthcare teams focus on what matters most: patient care. Learn more at surgicalpod.

SOURCE Turbett Surgical, Inc