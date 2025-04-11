SLOOSH® Launches Stylish, Affordable Inflatable Paddle Boards For Effortless Adventure
"We saw a gap in the market-most paddleboards look way too sporty for everyday vibes," said the head of product from SLOOSH®. "So we built our SUPs with one mission: sleek designs that look good and work even better. Whether you're a weekend paddler or a first-time floater, we're here to help you relax, explore, and go float your way-in effortless style."
To celebrate the launch, SLOOSH® is offering up to 15%off with the early bird code SLOOSHSUP , available from April 10-20, 2025 on Amazon and sloosh .
Enter to Win a SLOOSH® SUP!
To celebrate the launch, SLOOSH® is giving away a FREE RippleTM SUP (valued at $299.99)! To enter, follow @sloosh_joyin on Instagram, like the launch giveaway post, and tag your dream paddle crew. One lucky winner will be announced on April 20, 2025 (U.S. only)
About SLOOSH®
At SLOOSH®, we believe paradise can be anywhere-on a lake, in your backyard, or wherever the water takes you. That's why we've created thousands of ways to relax and play in style. From bright and bold floats to sleek pools and paddle boards, everything we make is built with quality you can count on and a price you'll love. Since 2019, we've been helping sun-seekers, float-all-day folks, and daydreamers soak up the good times-because life's better when you go with the flow.
Media Contact:
Isabel Tran
[email protected]
SLOOSH
SOURCE Joyin US Corp
Legal Disclaimer:
