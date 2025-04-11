SLOOSH® Launches Stylish, Affordable Inflatable Paddle Boards For Effortless Adventure

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Breaking away from clunky, overpriced paddle boards, SLOOSH® has created a lightweight, packable line that delivers high performance without the premium price tag. Whether it's a quiet morning paddle or a weekend lake day with friends, there's a SLOOSH® board for every kind of adventure, and every skill level. Three Series, One Epic Ride:

RippleTM Series – Where stability meets style. With an extra-wide base for superior balance, Ripple is the ideal board for beginners or yoga enthusiasts seeking calm and confidence in the water. Its ultra-stable design and accessible price make it a go-to choice for first-time paddlers who value comfort, ease, and lifestyle-forward fun.

MeanderTM Series – Your all-in-one adventure companion. Designed for versatility and creativity, Meander features built-in mounts for GoPros, fishing gear, and more-perfect for content creators and weekend explorers. With a sleek profile that balances speed, stability, and all-around performance, it's the ultimate choice for intermediate paddlers who want it all. RapidsTM Series – Built for thrill-seekers and long-distance adventurers. Combining sporty performance with refined design, Rapids delivers speed, control, and endurance for serious paddling. Whether you're touring open waters or chasing new horizons, this board offers unmatched efficiency, gear capacity, and rugged durability for every expedition. Each of SLOOSH®'s 13 unique board designs comes with a fully matched set of accessories-because your gear should look as good as you do out there. Already loved by over 1,000 verified users, these boards are the go-to choice for lifestyle lovers and casual adventurers alike.

"We saw a gap in the market-most paddleboards look way too sporty for everyday vibes," said the head of product from SLOOSH®. "So we built our SUPs with one mission: sleek designs that look good and work even better. Whether you're a weekend paddler or a first-time floater, we're here to help you relax, explore, and go float your way-in effortless style."

To celebrate the launch, SLOOSH® is offering up to 15%off with the early bird code SLOOSHSUP , available from April 10-20, 2025 on Amazon and sloosh .

Enter to Win a SLOOSH® SUP!

To celebrate the launch, SLOOSH® is giving away a FREE RippleTM SUP (valued at $299.99)! To enter, follow @sloosh_joyin on Instagram, like the launch giveaway post, and tag your dream paddle crew. One lucky winner will be announced on April 20, 2025 (U.S. only)

About SLOOSH®

At SLOOSH®, we believe paradise can be anywhere-on a lake, in your backyard, or wherever the water takes you. That's why we've created thousands of ways to relax and play in style. From bright and bold floats to sleek pools and paddle boards, everything we make is built with quality you can count on and a price you'll love. Since 2019, we've been helping sun-seekers, float-all-day folks, and daydreamers soak up the good times-because life's better when you go with the flow.

Media Contact:

Isabel Tran

[email protected]

SLOOSH

SOURCE Joyin US Corp