Asset Performance Management (APM) Market On A Steady Growth Path: Projected To Grow Through 2030 At CAGR 12.20%

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group , a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Asset Performance Management (APM) Market , projecting a compound annual growth rate of 12.20% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Asset Performance Management (APM) , 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast Asset Performance Management (APM) , 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report ' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.20% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic APM landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in Asset Performance Management Platforms

APM solutions are transitioning from reactive maintenance to AI-driven predictive and prescriptive frameworks. Industries like energy, manufacturing, oil & gas, and utilities now prioritize systems that enhance asset reliability, reduce downtime, and optimize lifecycle costs. With aging infrastructure and sustainability mandates, enterprises are adopting APM to balance operational resilience with capital efficiency.

According to Akaash R, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, “APM is no longer just about maintenance - it's a strategic lever for operational excellence. The fusion of IoT, digital twins, and machine learning is enabling real-time asset health monitoring, transforming how industries mitigate risks and maximize ROI.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional APM platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top APM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in APM solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role : AI-powered predictive maintenance, cloud-based analytics, and integration with GIS systems are redefining asset management paradigms.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including ABB, Aspen Technology, AVEVA, Baker Hughes, Bentley Systems, Cognite, Emerson, GE Vernova, Hexagon AB, Hitachi Energy, IBM (Maximo), IPS Energy, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, SAP, SymphonyAI, Yokogawa, Upkeep, and Xempla.

Why This Matters for Asset Performance Management Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of Asset Performance Management solution providers, these insights are critical for uncovering unmet industrial needs, sharpening product-market fit, and future-proofing competitive positioning. As industries double down on digital operations and predictive maintenance, APM vendors must ensure their offerings deliver scalable deployment, seamless IT/OT integration, and advanced analytics capabilities that unlock measurable asset longevity, safety, and return on assets (ROA).

The comprehensive research package includes:



Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

QKS TrendsNXT on APM market

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the Asset Performance Management market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

