Zuper Named A Hubspot Essential App For The Second Consecutive Year

This recognition highlights Zuper's AI-powered service platform and seamless HubSpot integration that helps teams move faster and serve smarter

- Anand Subbaraj, CEO of ZuperSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For the second year in a row, Zuper has been named a HubSpot Essential App for Service Hub, placing it alongside the most impactful tools in the HubSpot ecosystem. Zuper, the leading provider of intelligent and AI-powered field service management (FSM) solutions, is the only FSM platform to earn this distinction in 2025 - a recognition that underscores the company's growing role in helping businesses deliver faster, smarter, and more connected service experiences across every customer touchpoint.Scott Brinker, VP of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot said, "HubSpot's mission is to empower businesses to grow better by integrating essential applications that enhance operational efficiency and elevate the customer experience. Zuper continues to deliver meaningful value by helping teams operate more cohesively and make service a strategic advantage. We're proud to recognize them once again as a HubSpot Essential App.”Built for Speed, Visibility, and Connected ServiceZuper's integration with HubSpot is designed to help service teams operate as one-connecting sales, support, and field operations through a single, intelligent platform. From job creation to technician dispatch and service updates, every step is streamlined inside HubSpot.Recent enhancements to the Zuper - HubSpot integration include:- Workflow-Based Job Creation – Automatically trigger Zuper jobs from HubSpot events like a deal moving to“Closed-Won,” with intuitive field mapping and seamless contact syncing.- Job Gallery in HubSpot – View images and videos from field visits directly within HubSpot Deals or Tickets, giving support and sales teams critical context and visibility for customer follow-ups.- Sync History – A detailed sync history log, providing greater visibility into data transfers between Zuper and HubSpot. This enables users to track sync activity, quickly identify discrepancies, and seamlessly resync data for an efficient and reliable integration.With native support across HubSpot's Service and Sales Hubs, Zuper helps businesses move faster, respond smarter, and deliver more personalized customer experiences-without missing a beat.Customers like Maven, Photon Brothers and Sora Partners are already using these features to unify workflows between field teams and the back office - boosting efficiency and transparency across departments.“We've always believed field service is a strategic function-not a silo,” said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper.“This recognition from HubSpot is validation of the real impact we're making for our customers, especially as AI and automation become essential to running high-performing service teams. As we look ahead, we're doubling down on intelligence, flexibility, and deep integrations with strategic partners like HubSpot - to help businesses scale faster and serve better.”Zuper is available on the HubSpot App Marketplace, where it helps service businesses connect field operations with sales and support teams-creating one seamless platform for the entire customer lifecycle.Over the past year, Zuper's HubSpot integration has supported over 200,000 and is now used by more than 200 HubSpot customers. HubSpot Ventures is also an investor in Zuper, reinforcing the strength of the partnership and the shared vision to transform service operations through integrated, customer-first solutions.What's NextZuper plans to continue deepening its integration with HubSpot to deliver richer insights and smarter automations. Planned enhancements include visibility into Zuper's Asset Management module, a more flexible Job Creation widget, and advanced workflow automation with condition-based mapping and multi-module support-all aimed at creating a more unified, intelligent experience for service teams.About ZuperZuper is redefining field service operations with the industry's most advanced and intelligent field service management platform. Trusted by thousands of users worldwide and integrated with more than 60 best-in-class tech solutions, Zuper is empowering field service organizations with technology their teams love to use, helping them boost operational efficiency, enhance profitability, and increase revenue. Zuper provides fast-growing businesses with a competitive advantage, enabling them to delight customers in every interaction and drive growth. Operating since 2020 and headquartered in Seattle, Zuper is on a mission to transform field teams into Zuper heroes. For more information, visit

