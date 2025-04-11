Deepl Named To Forbes's AI 50 List For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Trusted by 200,000+ businesses worldwide, DeepL recognized as a leader in AI-powered translation and writing solutions

NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL, a leading global Language AI company, has been named to Forbes' 2025 AI 50 list for the second year in a row, which spotlights the most promising companies applying artificial intelligence to solve real-world challenges across industries. Compiled in partnership with Sequoia Capital and Meritech Capital, this year's list was one of the most competitive yet, with Forbes reviewing over 1,860 submissions.

"Being named to the Forbes AI 50 list for the second year running is a huge honor," said Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder, DeepL. "This recognition reflects the very real impact that DeepL's language AI platform is driving for businesses and professionals around the world - helping them scale and collaborate more effectively across languages and markets. It also underscores our commitment to staying ahead of the curve through constant innovation. We're proud to be a leader in Language AI and look forward to continuing to drive the category forward."

As businesses adopt AI, they're looking for solutions with impact and DeepL's Language AI platform has become a critical investment for global success by tackling one of the biggest obstacles to business growth: language and communication barriers. Purpose-built for businesses and professionals, DeepL's secure, specialized platform offers advanced translation and writing tools spanning written and spoken translation, AI-powered writing support, and a robust API, helping organizations communicate more clearly across countless use cases, from internal operations to customer support.

Today, DeepL is the preferred Language AI platform for businesses worldwide with a rapidly expanding customer network of over 200,000 businesses and governments including industry leaders Softbank, Mazda, Harvard Business Publishing, The Ifo Institute, Panasonic Connect and more. The company was recently ranked the #3 most popular AI tools globally , based on analysis by ZDNET, ahead of companies including Perplexity AI, Google Translate, Gemini, and Deepseek.

This recognition adds to DeepL's ongoing streak of rapid growth and industry momentum. DeepL was just recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies of 2025, ranking #5 in the Applied AI category . Over the past year, DeepL has also introduced several major product updates, including Clarify - an interactive feature that resolves ambiguities and offers more precise control over translations - and DeepL Voice , its first-ever live voice translation solution. DeepL also raised $300 million in new funding at a $2 billion valuation, expanded its US footprint with a new New York City tech hub, and much more.

About DeepL

DeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses everywhere. Over 200,000 businesses and governments and millions of individuals across 228 global markets trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation in both written and spoken formats, as well as natural, improved writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL's AI solutions that are specifically tuned for language to transform business communications, expand markets and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kutylowski, DeepL today has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP and Index Ventures. For more information, visit deepl .

