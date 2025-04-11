Nockta Introduces 'Nockta.Intelligence' To Unlock AI For Everyday Businesses

Nockta, a leading digital marketing task force, unveiled an adaptive AI platform that helps businesses streamline internal processes and save on AI adoption costs.

MONTREAL, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nockta , a dynamic digital marketing task force, launched "Nockta," an adaptive AI platform designed to empower businesses of all sizes to embrace artificial intelligence with ease and affordability.

While larger companies increasingly adopt AI to streamline their operations, many smaller businesses struggle to do the same due to a lack of expertise and high costs.

This is where Nockta, powered by Nockta's custom-built API connection with OpenAI, steps in with an easily tailored platform that fits the specific needs of any business with minimal development time.

The easy-to-adapt framework makes AI implementation accessible and affordable, whether automating customer service, improving data analysis, or optimizing internal workflows.

With this innovation, Nockta aims to bridge the gap in technical expertise and reduce the high cost of developing custom AI-based tools.

It also provides a way for businesses to gain deeper insights from data and improve daily operations.

"To most business owners, AI feels like a buzzword - something only tech giants can afford to benefit from," said Nockta Founder James Bugra.

"With Nockta, we're changing the game by giving everyday businesses access to the same powerful tools; making AI innovation achievable and practical, not just aspirational. Most of our clients discuss this opportunity with skepticism of high cost. what they find out is, what we are actually saving them is significantly more than what our builds cost them."

Additionally, Nockta offers a complimentary AI Assessment to help businesses determine where it can deliver the greatest impact. This audit provides businesses with a clear roadmap for implementation without upfront costs.

Discover how Nockta can potentially reduce costs and enhance business performance by visiting .

About Nockta

With creativity and strategy at the core, Nockta has grown from a small idea into a dynamic digital agency that thrives on pushing boundaries. Every service it provides, from social media management to advanced Amazon advertising strategies, is designed to reflect its belief in continuous improvement and boundless possibilities.

Media Contact

Beril Huri

T. +1 (438) 500-0808 ext 6266

[email protected]



SOURCE Nockta

