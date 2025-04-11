Thrivecart Launches Custom-Built Stripe Connect+ And Innovative Pro+ Platform Features

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stripe Connect+ and Pro+ Boosts Conversions and Revenue Through Dynamic Checkout Experiences and Advanced Reporting

NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriveCart is thrilled to announce Stripe Connect+, its new custom-built integration with Stripe, which brings a new era of advanced payment processing to many of ThriveCart's 60,000 + course creators, coaches, and online business owners.

Officially available from April 16, 2025, Stripe Connect+ powers ThriveCart Pro+ features for the leading no-code sales platform, affiliate engine and Learning Management System (LMS), to deliver flexible and scalable checkout experiences that increase conversions, digital sales, and revenue.

Stripe Connect+

Stripe Connect+ introduces cutting-edge checkout capabilities that extend beyond those of previous Stripe Legacy and Stripe Enhanced setups. Its new authentication flows and advanced 3D Secure configuration ensure users' global compliance and security across diverse transaction scenarios.

Stripe Connect+ supports 100+ payment methods, including Amazon Pay, Revolut Pay, Zip, TWINT, and Swish. The Stripe Dashboard's rules engine allows entrepreneurs to customize and localize the payment methods displayed at checkout, based on transaction size, currency, or buyer location.

Stripe Connect+ also enables innovative cryptocurrency payments in USDC for ThriveCart Pro+ users. Cryptocurrency payments are proven to uplift sales by 7% on average.

ThriveCart Pro+

The following Pro+ features are now available, built on Stripe Connect+ :



Multiple Order Bumps that target potential customers at checkout, proven to increase sales by an average of 19% (AOV)

Tax-Inclusive Pricing , shown to reduce cart abandonment and uplift global sales volume by 22%

QR Code Checkout , enabling seamless sales during webinars, virtual and in-person events

Recurring Revenue Upgrades , to streamline subscription management

UTM Tracking for accurate lead attribution and ROI/ROAS analysis

Product and Sales Business Intelligence (B.I.) Reporting with advanced filters. Access detailed performance insights measure the performance of subscriptions, coupons, funnels, and more. Bulk Invoice Downloads and filters to make tax reporting less taxing



ThriveCart will release further, powerful Stripe Connect+ and Pro+ features later this year on the upgraded platform..

About Thrivecart

ThriveCart is the leading sales platform for digital course creators, coaches, entrepreneurs, and online businesses looking to boost revenue, drive conversions, and scale audiences. ThriveCart powers over 60,000 businesses that have generated over $5 billion in lifetime sales.

Contact: Allison Wasz

