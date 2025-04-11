Green Logistics Market Outlook Report 2025 To 2030, With Bollore, CEVA Logistics, Deutsche Post, DHL, DSV, Fedex, GEODIS, United Parcel Service Of America, XPO Logistics & Yusen Logistics Co.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Logistics Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Green Logistics Market is set to witness robust growth at a CAGR of 8.32% during the forecast period to be worth US$ 3.319 trillion in 2030 from US$ 2.226 trillion in 2025.

The green logistics market is experiencing emerging trends like adding multi-modal connectivity across highways, railways, ports, airports, logistics infrastructure, and inland waterways to facilitate sustainable economic activities.

Various government plans and initiatives for a cost-efficient, resilient, and sustainable logistics ecosystem. This coherent application is aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

Market Trends:

The growing emphasis on sustainability and the transition to a green economy is reshaping the logistics industry, as businesses face increasing pressure to meet near- and long-term decarbonization commitments. Logistics operations are taking significant strides toward achieving net-zero emissions, with a focus on minimizing environmental impact through green logistics practices. This shift is driven by the urgent need to align with global sustainability goals and reduce the carbon footprint of supply chain activities.

A critical component of this transformation is the adoption of alternative fuels, which are essential for achieving sustainability and carbon neutrality in the logistics and supply chain sector. Biodiesel, methanol, hydrogen, natural gas, P-series fuels, and solar-based fuels are among the key alternatives being utilized to reduce reliance on traditional fossil fuels. These innovations are enabling the industry to move toward cleaner and more sustainable operations.

In the Asia-Pacific region, rapid urbanization and large-scale construction activities in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia are driving the demand for sustainable logistics solutions. Recognizing the importance of sustainable logistics for economic growth and environmental well-being, the Government of India has launched several initiatives to promote green practices. One notable example is the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP), a strategic platform designed to enhance industrial productivity and support the country's green logistics and clean energy objectives through multi-modal connectivity. In North America, the market is being propelled by stringent sustainability regulations and increasing consumer awareness of environmental issues. The availability of alternative fuels, the adoption of electric vehicles, and the optimization of transportation routes are making the region an attractive hub for sustainable logistics. Additionally, businesses are investing in energy-efficient warehouses and other infrastructure to further reduce their carbon footprint and align with sustainability goals. Some of the major players covered in this report include Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. and Subsidiaries, Bollore SE, CEVA Logistics, Deutsche Post DHL Group., DSV, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., and YUSEN LOGISTICS CO., LTD., among others

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment. Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.23 trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.32 trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. GREEN LOGISTICS MARKET BY SERVICE TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Value-added Services

5.3. Warehousing

5.4. Distribution

5.5. Transportation

5.6. Reverse Logistics

5.7. Packaging

6. GREEN LOGISTICS MARKET BY MODE OF OPERATION

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Roadways Distribution

6.3. Seaways Distribution

6.4. Airways Distribution

6.5. Others

7. GREEN LOGISTICS MARKET BY INDUSTRY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Electrical And Electronics

7.3. Chemical

7.4. Automotive

7.5. Energy

7.6. Agriculture

7.7. BFSI

7.8. Others

8. GREEN LOGISTICS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific

9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

10. COMPANY PROFILES



Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P. and Subsidiaries

Bollore SE

CEVA Logistics

Deutsche Post

DHL Group.

DSV

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc. Yusen Logistics Co.

