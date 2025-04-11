$40B Africa Energy Fund Targets Universal Access – What It Means For Clean Cooking

A new $40 billion Africa Energy Fund, launched at the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam, aims to provide 300 million people with access to cleaner, more reliable energy by 2030. The initiative aligns with Africa's broader push for sustainable energy solutions, including clean cooking technologies, which remain one of the most critical yet underfunded sectors in the energy transition. As African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 approaches, discussions on scaling investment in clean cooking solutions will be high on the agenda, particularly in light of the commitments made by African nations to advance energy access.

Access to clean cooking solutions remains one of Africa's most pressing energy challenges. Over 900 million people on the continent still rely on traditional biomass, such as wood and charcoal, for cooking. The health, environmental and economic consequences are severe – household air pollution from these fuels contributes to over 600,000 premature deaths annually, while deforestation and carbon emissions continue to rise. While electrification projects are a major focus of Africa's energy transition, clean cooking remains an urgent issue that requires targeted investment and policy support.

The Fund is a step in the right direction and demonstrates global commitment to accelerating energy access and supporting Africa's transition to cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions. The World Bank has pledged $22 billion to support the initiative, while the African Development Bank has committed $18.2 billion. Additional contributions include $2.65 billion from the Islamic Development Bank and $1 billion from the OPEC Fund, highlighting strong financial backing from major international institutions.

Several African countries have demonstrated strong commitments to expanding clean cooking access through national policies, targeted financing mechanisms and public-private partnerships. Kenya, seeking universal access by 2028, is advancing LPG expansion, electric cooking and bioethanol alternatives with support from private sector investment and international partnerships. By subsidizing LPG and investing in infrastructure, the country has significantly increased adoption rates. Neighboring Tanzania is integrating clean cooking solutions into its national electrification plan and broader energy transition strategy, supported by a dedicated National Clean Cooking Strategy. Meanwhile, Ghana has adopted a multi-pronged approach, enhancing the affordability of LPG and promoting efficient biomass stoves. The country is also raising public awareness of the health benefits of clean cooking, while encouraging local manufacturing of stoves and fuel alternatives.

The newly-launched energy fund not only works to expand electricity access, but also to catalyze economic opportunities by powering industries, businesses and households. Reliable energy is a fundamental enabler of economic growth, and investments in clean cooking align with broader energy access goals by reducing health costs, increasing productivity and improving gender equality. AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 – the leading energy event for deal-making, policy discussions and industry networking – provides a crucial platform for stakeholders to explore investment opportunities in clean cooking and broader energy access initiatives.

Discussions will focus on mobilizing financing for clean cooking projects, including public-private partnerships and carbon credit mechanisms; strategies for integrating clean cooking into national electrification plans; and best practices from leading African countries and how their policies can be replicated across the continent. Discussions will also focus on scaling up investment in clean energy infrastructure, including off-grid electrification and innovative financing mechanisms for clean cooking technologies.

With the launch of the Africa Energy Fund and growing momentum around clean cooking investments, Africa stands at a pivotal moment in its energy transition. Achieving universal energy access requires a multi-faceted approach that includes large-scale electrification projects, off-grid solutions and immediate interventions in clean cooking. AEW 2025 provides an opportunity for governments, businesses and investors to align their strategies and secure funding to drive impact. The commitment to connecting 300 million Africans to cleaner energy is ambitious, but with the right policies and investments, it is within reach – and clean cooking solutions must be a central part of the conversation.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit for more information about this exciting event.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.