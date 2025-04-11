Grandiose Partners With Australia's KAILO To Launch Premium Wellness Nutrition Products Across The UAE

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)– Grandiose, the UAE's luxury homegrown retail brand and part of the Ghassan Aboud Group, has announced an exclusive partnership with leading Australian wellness brand KAILO, bringing its premium KAILO Nutrition product line to the region for the first time. Through this partnership, Grandiose becomes the sole distributor of KAILO Nutrition in the UAE, further strengthening its position as a trailblazer in the health-conscious retail space.

For those seeking a grocery experience where wellness meets elegance, Grandiose continues to redefine what it means to shop with intention. With curated offerings, an emphasis on premium ingredients, and an environment designed to inspire mindful living, Grandiose is quickly becoming the go-to destination for those in search of Dubai's answer to aspirational, lifestyle-driven grocery retail.

Founded in Brisbane, KAILO is renowned for its integrative approach to wellbeing, combining ancient wisdom with modern science. KAILO Nutrition is the brand's functional range of science-backed superblends designed to support gut health, restorative sleep, immunity, and overall vitality-crafted to meet the needs of high-performing individuals and families balancing busy lives.

“At Grandiose, we're always seeking to partner with exceptional, forward-thinking brands that align with our customers' evolving lifestyles. I came across KAILO during my time in Brisbane and immediately knew its approach to wellness and quality was something UAE consumers would love. It's a proud moment to lead this initiative and bring such a high-caliber wellness brand to the region through Grandiose,” said Alma Aboud, Special Project Manager, Ghassan Aboud Group.

“We are thrilled to partner with Grandiose to introduce KAILO Nutrition to the Middle East. Our mission has always been to make premium, holistic wellness more accessible. With Grandiose's expansive footprint and shared values, we've found the perfect partner to grow our community of wellness seekers in the UAE,” said Kristy Morris, CEO of KAILO Group and Founder of KAILO Nutrition.

The launch marks a key milestone for Grandiose, which operates a growing network of 44+ stores across the UAE. As a part of Ghassan Aboud Group, a diversified international conglomerate, Grandiose plays a pivotal role in transforming the UAE's retail experience through digital innovation, sustainable distribution, and strategic global partnerships like this one.

Not only is KAILO Nutrition Australia's Awarded number 1 luxury wellness brand, it has also captured international attention and partnered with the likes of the famous Kardashian family brand“POOSH” and Gwyneth Paltrow's cult-status wellness brand“goop”, which has driven A-list celebrity following.

KAILO Nutrition products will be available exclusively at Grandiose stores and online, supported by exciting smoothie bars, a calendar of immersive pop-ups, in-store activations, and educational wellness content designed to engage and inspire UAE customers to prioritise health with confidence and ease. For those who have been searching for an“Erewhon in Dubai,” Grandiose may just be the destination you've been waiting for.