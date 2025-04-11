Schwarzwald Capital Announces Strategic Investment In Vesta To Enhance Fraud Prevention In Digital Payments

LIMASSOL, Cyprus and ATLANTA, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schwarzwald Capital , a leading venture capital firm focused on fintech and the creator economy, has announced a strategic investment in Vesta , a global leader in transaction guarantee solutions for online and other card-not-present transactions. Operating across more than 40 countries and processing over 100 million transactions annually, Vesta has been at the forefront of digital fraud prevention for nearly three decades, ensuring seamless and secure online payments.

With this investment, Schwarzwald Capital strengthens its commitment to fostering a more secure and efficient digital economy. Vesta's cutting-edge fraud prevention technology has earned the trust of global investors, including Goldfinch Partners which acquired Vesta in 2020. As part of this effort, Schwarzwald Capital and Vesta are establishing a joint venture aimed at de-risking the industry from fraudulent transactions, ensuring greater trust and transparency in digital commerce.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vesta to drive innovation in fraud prevention," said Kyrillos Akritidis, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Schwarzwald Capital. "For millions of creators, seamless and secure payments are the backbone of their businesses. Together with Vesta, we aim to develop groundbreaking solutions that empower the creator economy and revolutionize digital transactions."

Todd Curry, CEO of Vesta, emphasized the broader industry impact: "By combining Vesta's deep expertise in fraud prevention with Schwarzwald Capital's fintech acumen, we believe our partnership will help reduce transactional risk across a broad array of digital transactions. We are excited about breaking new ground with Schwarzwald."

With digital transactions continuing to rise, this investment marks a significant milestone in advancing secure, real-time digital payments, ensuring that businesses and individuals alike can transact with confidence in an evolving online landscape.

SOURCE Schwarzwald Сapital

