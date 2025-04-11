CERE Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ("Cerevel" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CERE ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between October 11, 2023 and August 1, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or held shares of Cerevel as of the January 8, 2024 record date and were entitled to vote on the merger of Cerevel and AbbVie Inc.; and/or sold shares of Cerevel stock contemporaneously with Bain Capital Investors, LLC's purchase of shares on or about October 16, 2023, are encouraged to contact the firm before June 3, 2025.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at [email protected] .

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Cerevel misled investors in connection with its secondary stock offering on October 16, 2023 and its proxy statement on January 18, 2024, related to AbbVie's acquisition of the Company at $45 per share. The October 2023 secondary stock offering was organized by Bain and Pfizer to increase Bain's investment at a deeply discounted price in anticipation of AbbVie's undisclosed plan to acquire the Company. The Company publicly announced AbbVie's acquisition plan just 51 days after the secondary offering was completed-and a price almost double the offering price. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Cerevel, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

