Electronic Manufacturing Services Market Report 2025 | Revenues Forecast To Reach $1.1 Trillion By 2034 | Computer Segment Led With A 31.9% Market Share In 2024
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|210
|Forecast Period
|2024-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$626.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$1.1 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market scope and definitions
1.2 Research design
1.2.1 Research approach
1.2.2 Data collection methods
1.3 Base estimates and calculations
1.3.1 Base year calculation
1.3.2 Key trends for market estimation
1.4 Forecast model
1.5 Primary research and validation
1.5.1 Primary sources
1.5.2 Data mining sources
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Increasing demand for consumer electronics
3.2.1.2 Growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs)
3.2.1.3 Rising adoption of smart devices and IoT
3.2.1.4 Growth of the semiconductor industry
3.2.1.5 Rising defense and aerospace electronics needs
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 High initial investment requirements
3.2.2.2 Complexity in managing supply chains
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Product, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 Electronic manufacturing
5.2.1 PCB assembly
5.2.2 Cable assembly
5.2.3 Electromechanical assembly/box build
5.2.4 Testing
5.2.5 Prototyping
5.2.6 Others
5.3 Engineering services
5.3.1 Circuit design
5.3.2 PCB layout
5.3.3 Others
5.4 Test & development implementation
5.4.1 Circuit assembly testing
5.4.2 Fully assembled unit testing
5.4.3 Others
5.5 Logistics services
5.5.1 Inventory management
5.5.2 Remanufacturing
5.5.3 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Computer
6.3 Consumer electronics
6.4 Aerospace & defense
6.5 Medical & healthcare
6.6 Automotive
6.7 Semiconductor manufacturing
6.8 Robotics
6.9 Agriculture
6.10 Power & energy
6.11 Others
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Bn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 North America
7.2.1 U.S.
7.2.2 Canada
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Germany
7.3.2 UK
7.3.3 France
7.3.4 Spain
7.3.5 Italy
7.3.6 Netherlands
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.4.1 China
7.4.2 India
7.4.3 Japan
7.4.4 Australia
7.4.5 South Korea
7.5 Latin America
7.5.1 Brazil
7.5.2 Mexico
7.5.3 Argentina
7.6 Middle East and Africa
7.6.1 Saudi Arabia
7.6.2 South Africa
7.6.3 UAE
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
8.1 ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING
8.2 All Shore Industries, Inc.
8.3 Celestica Inc.
8.4 Compal Electronics Inc.
8.5 Delta Group Electronics Inc.
8.6 Fabrinet
8.7 FLEX Ltd.
8.8 Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.)
8.9 Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc.
8.10 Inventec
8.11 Jabil Inc.
8.12 Kimball Electronics Inc.
8.13 Plexus Corp.
8.14 Quanta Computer lnc.
8.15 Sanmina Corporation
8.16 Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co. Ltd.
8.17 TPV Technology Co. Ltd.
8.18 VIRTEX (Formerly Altron Inc.)
8.19 Wistron Corporation
