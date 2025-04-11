Emerson Launches Global LNG Solutions Center In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Global industrial technology and automation leader Emerson recently opened a new Global LNG Solutions Center in Qatar to drive innovation, sustainability and workforce development in the growing LNG industry. This state-of-the-art center underscores Emerson's commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's journey toward a cleaner economy.

As part of the QatarEnergy's TAWTEEN localization program, the Global LNG Solutions Center will serve as a hub for innovation and competency development. It aims to address industry challenges while supporting sustainability and fostering collaboration through Emerson's global network of expertise. The center is poised to serve other critical sectors, including offshore production and exploration, gas processing, refining and petrochemicals.

Facility features include a digital collaboration wall showcasing detailed process flow layouts to identify challenges at various points across the LNG value chain, an immersive experience around Emerson's LNG solutions where users experience how cutting-edge technologies can optimise key processes and address challenges, a visioning room to explore forward-thinking technologies and collaborate with global experts, and multiple classroom setups to deliver advanced training programs to upskill the local workforce in LNG operations.

Emerson's new center builds on the company's legacy of delivering advanced technologies to critical industries like LNG. By opening this center, Emerson reaffirms its support for championing LNG solutions not only in Qatar but also across the worldwide LNG industry.

“At Emerson, we take pride in combining cutting-edge technologies with global expertise and localization to deliver solutions tailored to every market we're in,” said President of Emerson Middle East and Africa Mathias Schinzel.“The Global LNG Solutions Center in Qatar is one of the ways in which we support the Qatar Vision 2030 by driving economic progress through innovation, sustainability and human development.”

Qatar is among the top three LNG exporters in the world, contributing approximately 20% of the world's LNG export supply. Emerson has supported the buildout and expansion of Qatar's Mega LNG Trains and associated facilities with solutions that support safe, efficient and sustainable operations across the value chain. Its advanced solutions include mission critical control and safety systems, cryogenic-rated valves, fire and gas detection systems, and tools for corrosion prevention, emissions monitoring and asset optimisation.

The launch event was attended by executives from Qatar Chemicals, DOPET, North Oil Company, ExxonMobil, Samsung, University of Doha for Science and Technology among others, and inaugurated by President of Emerson Middle East and Africa Mathias Schinzel alongside Ambassador to Qatar H.E Timmy Davis, U.S.; QatarEnergy LNG Chief Engineering and Projects Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al-Thani; Supply Chain Localization Manager at QatarEnergy Abdulaziz Al-Ansari; and Vice President of Emerson Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, & Jordan Walid Samara.

“The Global LNG Solutions Center is proof of Emerson's dedication to driving innovation. With this, we reaffirm our commitment to being a trusted partner of our industrial customers, especially those navigating the energy transition and striving for top-quartile performance,” Samara said.“We recognize that investing in workforce development and advanced technologies is imperative for any country or region striving for a sustainable and prosperous future, and we plan to be instrumental in reaching that goal.”