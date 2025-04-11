403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil’S Ibovespa Drops 1.31% Amid Global Market Jitters
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 11, 2025, at 08:31 AM CEST, the USD/BRL exchange rate stands at R$ 5.9362, marking a 0.13% decline from R$ 5.9388. This follows a turbulent week where the pair surged past R$ 6, hitting R$ 5.9557 on April 10, up 0.88% that day.
The U.S.-China trade war fuels this pressure, with U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods reaching 145% and China's 84% retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products disrupting global markets.
This escalation causes Brent crude prices to fall over 3%, directly impacting Brazil's commodity exports like soybeans and iron ore, which heavily rely on Chinese demand.
The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) drops to 99.705, its lowest level this month, after a 1.90% decline from 101.003 the previous day. U.S. inflation data, showing a 0.1% decrease in March with a yearly rate of 2.4%, drives this global dollar weakness.
Traders now see a 71.8% chance of the Federal Reserve maintaining rates at 4.25%–4.50% in May, down from 79.6% earlier. Meanwhile, gold prices have climbed to $3,175 per ounce, reflecting increased safe-haven demand.
At the same time, the USD/JPY pair fell below 147.00 and EUR/USD rose to 1.1200, underscoring the dollar's broader decline. Despite this global trend, the USD/BRL remains elevated due to Brazil's economic ties to China.
Brazil Navigates Currency Pressures
The trade war's ripple effects weaken emerging market currencies, with Brazil particularly vulnerable. However, Brazil's Central Bank counters this pressure with a hawkish stance, maintaining high interest rates that attract yield-seeking investors.
The service sector grows 0.8% in February, surpassing the expected 0.1% rise, signaling some domestic resilience. Yet, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad dismisses energy tariff subsidies, adding strain on the real as fiscal support remains limited.
Investors now focus on today's IPCA inflation data, which could influence the Central Bank's next policy moves. Market sentiment remains cautious, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggesting a potential trade deal with China.
However, skepticism persists amid rumors of further U.S. sanctions on Chinese tech firms. The real's stability below R$ 6 reflects a delicate balance between external trade pressures and domestic policy support.
In short, the ongoing U.S.-China conflict keeps volatility high, and the IPCA release will likely determine whether the real holds steady or faces renewed depreciation in the days ahead.
The U.S.-China trade war fuels this pressure, with U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods reaching 145% and China's 84% retaliatory tariffs on U.S. products disrupting global markets.
This escalation causes Brent crude prices to fall over 3%, directly impacting Brazil's commodity exports like soybeans and iron ore, which heavily rely on Chinese demand.
The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) drops to 99.705, its lowest level this month, after a 1.90% decline from 101.003 the previous day. U.S. inflation data, showing a 0.1% decrease in March with a yearly rate of 2.4%, drives this global dollar weakness.
Traders now see a 71.8% chance of the Federal Reserve maintaining rates at 4.25%–4.50% in May, down from 79.6% earlier. Meanwhile, gold prices have climbed to $3,175 per ounce, reflecting increased safe-haven demand.
At the same time, the USD/JPY pair fell below 147.00 and EUR/USD rose to 1.1200, underscoring the dollar's broader decline. Despite this global trend, the USD/BRL remains elevated due to Brazil's economic ties to China.
Brazil Navigates Currency Pressures
The trade war's ripple effects weaken emerging market currencies, with Brazil particularly vulnerable. However, Brazil's Central Bank counters this pressure with a hawkish stance, maintaining high interest rates that attract yield-seeking investors.
The service sector grows 0.8% in February, surpassing the expected 0.1% rise, signaling some domestic resilience. Yet, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad dismisses energy tariff subsidies, adding strain on the real as fiscal support remains limited.
Investors now focus on today's IPCA inflation data, which could influence the Central Bank's next policy moves. Market sentiment remains cautious, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggesting a potential trade deal with China.
However, skepticism persists amid rumors of further U.S. sanctions on Chinese tech firms. The real's stability below R$ 6 reflects a delicate balance between external trade pressures and domestic policy support.
In short, the ongoing U.S.-China conflict keeps volatility high, and the IPCA release will likely determine whether the real holds steady or faces renewed depreciation in the days ahead.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment