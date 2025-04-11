403
Bitcoin Forms Potential Bullish Triangle Pattern Following 15% Price Correction
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The cryptocurrency market showed mixed performance on April 11, 2025, following a volatile trading day on April 10. Bitcoin is currently trading at $81,111, showing a modest gain of +0.22% (+$177) over the past 24 hours.
The flagship cryptocurrency has established a trading range between $80,809 (low) and $81,215 (high) in the most recent session.
Current Major Cryptocurrency Prices (as of April 11, 2025, morning):
Notable Performances:
Bitcoin ETF Flows and Institutional Activity
Bitcoin ETFs experienced significant outflows on April 10, totaling $149.5 million, indicating a shift in investor sentiment. The largest outflows were observed in:
Only BTC showed positive inflow of $9.9 million, suggesting some investor confidence despite the broader ETF market trend.
This continues a pattern seen earlier in the week when Bitcoin ETFs recorded $103.9 million in outflows on April 7, with no funds reporting inflows amid market volatility. Today (April 11), Invesco's Bitcoin ETF registered another outflow of $7.5 million.
Market Catalysts and Macroeconomic Factors
Several key factors have influenced recent market movements:
1. U.S. Dollar Weakness
The U.S. dollar index (DXY) plunged to 99.705 on April 11, reaching its lowest level in April so far. This significant weakening of the greenback has had a positive impact on Bitcoin, which surged to an intraday high of $81,025 earlier this Friday.
The cryptocurrency has shown remarkable recovery after falling to approximately $74,508 earlier this week, which marked a year-to-date low. As of 11:05 AM IST today, Bitcoin was trading at $80,798, showing continued strength amid dollar weakness.
2. Gold Price Movement
Gold broke above the key resistance level of $3,150 on April 10, accelerating its upward momentum. Technical analysis suggests gold is likely to rise to the resistance level of $3,200, which could have implications for Bitcoin as a competing store of value.
3. Interest Rate Expectations
Polymarket data reveals that prediction markets are forecasting three Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2025, with the probability of this scenario standing at 65%. This is a notable increase from the 55% probability recorded just a week earlier on April 4.
4. Regulatory Developments
The SEC has delayed decisions on multiple cryptocurrency ETFs, including those for XRP, Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and Dogecoin (DOGE). According to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, "This is standard procedure, especially since Atkins has yet to be confirmed".
5. Trump's Tariff Pause
The cryptocurrency market rallied briefly on April 10 following Trump's pause on most tariffs, which sent U.S. stocks rallying. Bitcoin briefly surged past $87,000 before retracing.
Market Analysis and Expert Opinions
Altcoin Season Indicators
Technical analysts are watching Bitcoin dominance closely, with some suggesting it has reached a resistance following a rising wedge pattern - a potentially bearish signal. As one analyst noted, "Bitcoin Dominance will collapse. Altseason will come. We will all get rich this year!"
The Altcoin Season Index has dropped to 16, mirroring the bottom for altcoins observed around August 2024, which preceded a significant rally that peaked at 88 by December 2024.
Institutional Crypto Trading Growth
Q1 2025 saw institutional cryptocurrency trading volumes surge 141% year-over-year, according to data from Finery Markets. January showed the strongest performance with 163.5% YoY growth, coinciding with Bitcoin reaching an all-time high above $109,000.
The most significant growth was observed in crypto-to-stablecoin transactions, which increased fivefold compared to Q1 2024.
Solana Outlook
Solana's ecosystem is experiencing explosive growth in 2025, becoming a key driver behind the token's value. Price projections for Solana in 2025 range between $183.23 and $447.71, reflecting both its potential and market volatility.
Technical Analysis
Bitcoin appears to be consolidating in the $80,000 range after establishing a pattern of lower highs and higher lows in recent days. The cryptocurrency is trading below the downtrend line that has been in place since early April but has found support around the $80,000 level.
Gold's breakout above $3,150 is seen as a significant technical development that could influence cryptocurrency markets, as both assets are often viewed as alternative investments.
Conclusion
The cryptocurrency market continues to be influenced by a complex mix of macroeconomic factors, regulatory developments, and institutional flows.
While Bitcoin shows resilience around the $80,000 level, significant outflows from Bitcoin ETFs suggest caution among institutional investors. Altcoins display mixed performance, with some analysts pointing to potential for an "altcoin season" in the coming months.
The market will likely remain sensitive to developments in U.S dollar strength, interest rate expectations, and global trade tensions in the near term.
