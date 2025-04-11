Job Seeker Seeks Chatgpt's Help For Email, Forgets To Delete Prompt: 'Rephrased Version Of This Mail'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Artificial Intelligence is slowly changing how we function daily. With the introduction of ChatGPT, several people rely on it to finish their assignments, homework, projects, CVs, office work, and whatnot. Amid this, a candidate sent an email to a recruiter with the prompt that he used to ask the AI bot to write the mail:“Here's a rephrased version of the email” - and it is now doing the rounds on the internet, drawing massive flak from recruiters and triggering a discussion on the limitations of using AI.

Nishkarsh Bareja, Co-Founder at Manthan, shared the screengrab of the mail and asserted that it is a glaring example of why recruiters often ignore or“ghost” applicants.“Recruiters don't ghost you for fun. You disqualify yourself before they even read your CV,” she wrote in the now-viral post, outlining the reasons many job applications get dismissed before being seriously considered.



Common Job Application Mistakes

The post details several recurring errors job seekers make:

- Relying on AI-generated emails without proofreading them.

- Assuming a message is fine without double-checking.

- Copy-pasting the same message for multiple recruiters.

- Failing to remove placeholders or irrelevant text before sending.

At this point, she argues, it's not about skills or experience-it's about effort.



How to Avoid These Pitfalls

For those hoping to make a better impression, the post offers a checklist:

- Read every word before hitting send-AI is a tool, not a substitute for careful attention.

- Remove placeholders and unnecessary text that might indicate automation.

- Personalize your application by correctly addressing the recruiter's name, gender, and designation.

- Avoid generic applications-recruiters can tell when an email lacks a personal touch.

'The Bare Minimum Isn't Enough'

The viral post has resonated with many professionals, with some recruiters chiming in to confirm that these errors are more common than people realize.

“If you can't take five minutes to read your own application, why should an employer believe you'll be detail-oriented on the job?” a user wrote.

Others shared similar experiences of receiving emails filled with template instructions, forgotten placeholders, or mismatched names.

Another wrote: "I interviewed (and employed) someone because their CV was great, and their cover letter was just the word 'Nope.' Fully punctuated. I'd give them the remote interview and see. You might be losing the best candidate."

A third user suggested: "I agree with your points, and I do use AI tools sometimes, but I always read the message carefully, check every word, and make sure it's personalized before sending. Despite this, I still get ghosted by recruiters. I've sent follow-up emails too, but most of the time, there's no reply at all. It's really discouraging when you're putting in genuine effort and still not getting any response."