SMCP - Kleine TAN Appointed As CEO Of SMCP Asia

Kleine TAN appointed as CEO of SMCP Asia

SMCP Group, parent company of the Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kleine Tan as CEO of SMCP Asia, effective April 1st, 2025. He succeeds Jimmy Lam who has decided to pursue new opportunities outside the Group.

Isabelle Guichot, CEO of SMCP Group , said:“I am very pleased to welcome Kleine Tan as CEO of SMCP Asia. Having lived and worked in Asia for the past two decades, Kleine brings a solid international perspective and a deep understanding of the retail and wholesale dynamics across the Asia-Pacific region. As we continue to implement our strategic roadmap in the region, notably with our network optimization in China, I am confident that Kleine will bring a new pragmatic and expert vision to the table, seizing potential new opportunities and inspiring the teams to reach new milestones. I would like to join the SMCP team in wishing him every success as he steps into his new role, and at the same time, thank Jimmy for his unwavering commitment over the past eight years with the Group.”

Kleine Tan, CEO of SMCP Asia , said:“I am delighted to join SMCP. I look forward to working closely with the teams on the ground to build on the strong foundations already in place. I would like to thank Isabelle Guichot and the rest of the SMCP management team for the trust they have placed in me to continue driving the development of our brands across the region.”

Kleine Tan brings a strong international background and deep expertise in the Asian market to his new role, having lived and worked in Singapore, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. Most recently, he served as President of Loewe Asia at LVMH, where he played a pivotal role in the brand's expansion and performance in the region. He began his career in 1999 at Louis Vuitton in retail and merchandising before joining Burberry, where he held regional roles in retail operations and merchandising. In 2010, he moved to Prada and Miu Miu in similar roles, followed by senior leadership positions at Givenchy as Managing Director for Asia-Pacific and VP Japan & APAC, where he led the strategic turnaround and growth of the business in the region.

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro. Maje. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 50 countries. the Group led by Isabelle Guichot as CEO, comprises a network of over 1.600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris. in 1984 and 1998 respectively. and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A. ISIN Code FR0013214145. ticker: SMCP).

CONTACTS