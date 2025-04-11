NORBIT ASA - Annual Report For 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trondheim, 11 April 2025: NORBIT today announces that it has published its Annual Report for 2024, which also includes the sustainability reporting in accordance with CSRD and the Corporate Governance Report, which the board of directors approved on 10 April 2025.

"2024 was another eventful year for NORBIT. We successfully executed our plans to strengthen the organisation, invest in R&D, and expand our capacity - enabling us to reach our targets for the year and preparing for the future.”, says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

The report is attached to this notice and is also available at the company's website, , under Investors.

The company also publishes its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

For further queries, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 600 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

