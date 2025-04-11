Saudi Arabia Visa Ban: How A Kashmiri Student's Umrah Dream Was Dashed At The Last Moment After Years Of Saving

MENAFN - Live Mint) Zimam Riyaz was brimming with hope as he prepared to embark on his long-awaited Umrah pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia on April 10. He had packed his bags and was waiting for a final call from the travel agent. But fate had other plans for Zimam – a resident of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The 22-year-old was stopped short of his spiritual journey at the very last moment. Zimam is one of the hundreds of intended Umrah pilgrims who have now been informed that they cannot proceed to Saudi Arabia since their visas have not been approved due to restrictions.

“He had even packed his tooth brush and was looking forward to his journey,” said Zimam's mother, Ruksana. The family of four lives in Habba Kadal, an old city neighbourhood of Srinagar , popularly known as downtown.

Zimam and his father, Riyaz Ahmad were told that Saudi Arabia had stopped issuing Umrah visas beyond April 5, at least for pilgrims from Srinagar.“I wanted to go during Ramadan (March) but my friend who was to accompany me was waiting for his passport. So I delayed it. I wish I knew,” said Zimam, a business administration student in his final semester of bachelors degree.

“The last moment cancellation hurts,” he said.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has imposed temporary travel restrictions , suspending the issuance of certain visas to people of 14 countries including Bangladesh, Pakistan and India. The category of visas that were suspended including Umrah visas.

Difference between Hajj and Umrah

Umrah is a pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina, the two holiest cities of Islam in Saudi Arabia. Umrah is almost like Hajj pilgrimage with the difference of timing. Both pilgrimages, however, have different visas.

This year Hajj is expected to take place from June 4 to June 9, 2025, depending on the sighting of the moon marking the beginning of Zil-Hajj, the 12th month of Islamic calender . Pilgrims will likely begin their journey to Saudi Arabia as early as the end of April. Umrah , however, can be performed anytime. Saudi Visa Suspension The temporary suspension of visas by Saudi Arabia does not impact pilgrims from India who are travelling to Saudi Arabia strictly for Hajj and have secured Hajj visas . It specifically targets Umrah, business, and family visa categories to prevent unauthorised individuals from performing Hajj without proper registration and avoid overcrowding. The travel restrictions come after the tragedy during the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage, where over 1,000 people were killed. Many of these pilgrims were unauthorised. The restriction is an effort to control overcrowding due to the Hajj pilgrimage . Zimam and his friends have been informed that they can chose to go anytime after June. He had paid ₹1.17 lakh for the 21-day trip to Saudi Arabia which will now be reimbursed. "You do not plan such pilgrimage overnight. He has been saving his pocket money for years. And was looking forward to it after planning for many months. I think he will try in October again," said Zimam's mother. How much does Hajj cost for Indian pilgrims? Hajj is performed through private agents or government quota. Each country has a quote of pilgrims whose trip is facilitated by the government through Hajj Committee of India. In 2024,almost 140,000 Indians proceeded to Hajj, the Islamic pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, according to government of India numbers. In 2025, people going through government package pilgrims have submitted ₹1.3 lakh as advance amount through Hajj Committee of India . Other installments will be decided after the air fare amount and Saudi expenses are finalised. The cost of Hajj for Indian pilgrims typically falls between ₹3,55,000 to ₹3,90,000 per person, depending on the type of room and other factors. Packages usually include return air tickets, visa, meals, and bus transportation during Hajj days. The cost can vary depending on factors like embarkation point, travel agency, and the amenities included.

The Hajj is performed during a particular period that culminates with Eid