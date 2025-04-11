Cannes Bound: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor’S ‘Homebound’ Gets Ticket For French Riviera

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar is celebrating the official selection of his home production 'Homebound' in the upcoming edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

KJo took to his Instagram recently, and shared an array of pictures. The first picture is the official selection slate of the film's selection from Cannes. Other pictures include BTS from the film.

He also penned a long note in the caption, expressing his gratitude to the film's team. He wrote,“HOMEBOUND, our soulful story directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, has been selected for the illustrious Festival De Cannes! This moment is a testament to the power of Indian cinema, showcasing our unique stories, talents, and perspectives to the world! I will not deny that I always wished for one of our films to reach this prestigious global platform”.

The film has been selected in the coveted Uncertain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. The film stars Ishaan Khatter along with KJo's favourite Janhvi Kapoor marking the actor's second film with the actress, who made her Bollywood debut opposite him in 'Dhadak'.

This is also Ishaan's second brush with the international entertainment canvas after his debut 'Beyond the Cloud's which was directed by Iranian auteur Majid Majidi.

He further mentioned,“And here we are! But nothing without the true visionary, who is going to become a frequent visitor of Cannes I feel, as he embarks on his second-time journey with his film. @neeraj, this achievement is not just a win for our film industry, but a beacon of hope for emerging filmmakers, inspiring them to push boundaries and share their voices, rooted in our land! And you are that beacon! @melitatoscan - thank you for being such a strong pillar of strength and guidance for us”.

“I am extremely fortunate & thrilled to have you in our corner for this journey! Congratulations to the entire team for this incredible honor”, he added.